Kirkjufell (463m), guardian of Grundarfjörður’s northwestern vista, is said to be one of the most photographed spots in Iceland, appearing in Game of Thrones and on everyone's Instagram. Ask staff at the Saga Centre if you want to climb it; they may be able to find you a guide. Two spots involving a rope climb make it dangerous to scale when wet or without local knowledge.

Kirkjufell is backed by the roaring waterfalls, Kirkjufellsfoss; more camera fodder.