Stykkishólmur’s jagged peninsula pushes north into stunning Breiðafjörður, a broad waterway separating the Snæfellsnes from the looming cliffs of the distant Westfjords. According to local legend, there are only two things in the world that cannot be counted: the stars in the night sky and the craggy islets in the bay. You can count on epic vistas and a menagerie of wild birds (puffins, eagles, guillemots). Boat trips, including whale watching and puffin viewing, are available from Stykkishólmur, Grundarfjörður and Ólafsvík.