Stykkishólmur’s quaint maritime charm comes from the cluster of wooden warehouses, shops and homes around the town’s harbour. Most date back about 150 years. One of the most interesting (and oldest) is the Norska Húsið, now the regional museum. Built by trader and amateur astronomer Árni Thorlacius in 1832, the house has been skilfully restored and displays a wonderfully eclectic selection of local antiquities. On the 2nd floor you visit Árni’s home, an upper-class 19th-century residence decked out with his original wares.

The museum also hosts occasional art exhibitions.