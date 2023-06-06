The Golden Circle

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Visitors stand on rocks at the Goðafoss waterfall.

©Tsuguliev/Shutterstock

Overview

Diving in glacial waters, walking the Mid-Atlantic Ridge canyon, absorbing the grandeur of the first-ever parliamentary site and watching the earth belch boiling water 40m high – the Golden Circle has it all.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Geysir

    Geysir

    The Golden Circle

    One of Iceland’s most famous tourist attractions, Geysir (gay-zeer; literally ‘gusher’) is the original hot-water spout after which all other geysers are…

  • Iceland - Thingvellir National Park, October, 10, 2014 - Beautiful view of people walking in the seam between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

    Þingvellir National Park

    The Golden Circle

    The world’s oldest parliament, Althingi (pronounced ál-thingk-ee; also called Alþing) was uniquely situated at this monumental site where two tectonic…

  • Alþingi Site

    Alþingi Site

    The Golden Circle

    Near the dramatic Almannagjá fault and fronted by a boardwalk is the Lögberg (Law Rock), where the Alþingi (Parliament) convened annually. This was where…

  • Gullfoss

    Gullfoss

    The Golden Circle

    Iceland’s most famous waterfall, Gullfoss is a spectacular double cascade dropping a dramatic 32m. As it descends, it kicks up magnificent walls of spray…

  • Tectonic Plates

    Tectonic Plates

    The Golden Circle

    The Þingvellir plain is situated on a tectonic-plate boundary where North America and Europe are tearing away from each other at a rate of 1mm to 18mm per…

  • Kerið

    Kerið

    The Golden Circle

    Around 15.5km north of Selfoss on Rte 35, Kerið is a 6500-year-old explosion crater with vivid red and sienna earth and containing an ethereal green lake…

  • Strokkur

    Strokkur

    The Golden Circle

    Follow the path to where a circle of people is usually waiting in anticipation. They are here to see this magnificent geyser spurt water up to 40m in the…

  • Slakki Petting Zoo

    Slakki Petting Zoo

    The Golden Circle

    For more than 20 years, this petting zoo in small-town Iceland has been a popular hang-out for families passing through the village of Laugarás. Orphaned…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from The Golden Circle

Filter by interest:

A long rectangular pool on the top of a hill, overlooking a large body of water with snowy mountains in the background.

Beaches

Swimming with the locals: 10 of Iceland's best pools 

Aug 9, 2017 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of The Golden Circle with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.