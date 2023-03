For more than 20 years, this petting zoo in small-town Iceland has been a popular hang-out for families passing through the village of Laugarás. Orphaned foxes live in the outside garden, locked away from goats, bunnies, parrots, rodents and kittens.

Admission includes access to a miniature golf course set inside a greenhouse. There's also a restaurant serving cakes and greasy food at a reasonable price.