Birdwatchers should head 3km northwest of Eyrarbakki to Flói Nature Reserve, an important estuary and marshland on the eastern bank of the Ölfusá. It’s visited by many wetland birds (common species include red-throated divers and various kinds of ducks and geese) most of which are present during nesting season (May to July). There’s a 2km circular hiking trail through the marshes. To get there, take the small signposted turning off Rte 34, which meanders 5km through sheep farms before reaching an observation hut.