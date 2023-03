One of Iceland’s oldest houses, built by Danish traders in 1765, Húsið á Eyrarbakka has glass display cabinets explaining the town’s history, interesting rooms restored with original furniture, and a stuffed bird collection. Keep an eye out for Ólöf Sveinsdóttir’s shawl, hat and cuffs, knitted from her own hair. The entry fee includes access to other town attractions, including a maritime museum.