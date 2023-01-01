Reykjavík Art Museum – Ásmundarsafn

There’s something immensely playful about the vast collection of sculptures by Ásmundur Sveinsson (1893–1982) housed in the studio and museum he designed – the rounded, white Ásmundarsafn. Monumental concrete creations fill the garden, while the peaceful haven of the interlocking cupolas showcases works in wood, clay and metals, some of them mobile, exploring themes as diverse as folklore and physics.

Soaring skylights and white marble give way to a fun dome, where the acoustics create the museum's strict 'must-sing policy'. Getting into the spirit of things, the council added an igloo-shaped bus stop out the front.