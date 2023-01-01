Sigurjón Ólafsson Museum

Sculptor Sigurjón Ólafsson (1908–82) used this peaceful seafront building as a studio. Now it showcases his varied, powerful work: portrait busts, driftwood totem poles and abstract pillars. A salty ocean breeze blows through the modern rooms, and the area is interlaced with waterfront paths giving clear views back to Reykjavík.

Classical concerts (2500kr) are held in June and July on Tuesday at 8.30pm. The museum is a branch of the National Gallery; a combined ticket (1800kr) covers both museums plus the Ásgrímur Jónsson Collection.