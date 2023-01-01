Icelandic Phallological Museum

Oh, the jokes are endless here... This unique museum houses a huge collection of penises, and it's actually very well done. From pickled pickles to petrified wood, there are 286 different members on display, representing all Icelandic mammals and beyond. Featured items include contributions from sperm whales and a polar bear, minuscule mouse bits, silver castings of each member of the Icelandic handball team and a single human sample – from deceased mountaineer Páll Arason.

The acquisition of Arason's 'specimen' was the subject of odd-ball documentary The Final Member (2012). Other donors-in-waiting have already promised to bequeath their manhood (signed contracts are mounted on the wall). Quirky side note: all displays are translated into Esperanto.