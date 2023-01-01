Einar Jónsson Museum

Einar Jónsson (1874–1954) is one of Iceland’s foremost sculptors, famous for intense symbolist works. Chiselled representations of Hope, Earth and Death burst from basalt cliffs, weep over naked women and slay dragons. Jónsson designed the building, which was built between 1916 and 1923, when this hill was on the outskirts of town. It also contains his austere penthouse flat and studio, with views over the city.

The sculpture garden behind the museum contains 26 bronzes, in the shadow of Hallgrímskirkja.