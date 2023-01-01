Laugardalur encompasses a verdant stretch of land 4km east of the city centre. It was once the main source of Reykjavík’s hot-water supply: it translates as ‘Hot-Springs Valley', and in the park's centre you'll find relics from the old wash house. The park is a favourite with locals for its huge swimming complex, fed by the geothermal spring, alongside a spa, cafe, skating rink, botanical gardens, sporting and concert arenas, and a zoo/entertainment park for kids.

In the surrounding residential streets you'll find Frú Lauga farmers market, Reykjavík Art Museum – Ásmundarsafn and waterfront Sigurjón Ólafsson Museum.