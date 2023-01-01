Nobel Prize–winning author Halldór Laxness (1902–98) lived in Mosfellsbær all his life. His riverside home is now the Gljúfrasteinn Laxness Museum, which is easy to access from the Reykjavík to Þingvellir road (Rte 36). The author built this classy, 1950s-style house, and it remains intact with original furniture, writing room and Laxness’ fine-art collection (needlework is by his wife Auður). An audio tour leads you around. Look for his beloved Jaguar parked out the front.