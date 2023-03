Around 20 quaint old buildings have been transported from their original sites to open-air Árbæjarsafn. Alongside 19th-century homes are a turf-roofed church and various stables, domestic animals, smithies, barns and boathouses – all very picturesque. In the summer there are arts and crafts demonstrations and year-round tours run at 1pm. It's 4km southeast of the city centre.