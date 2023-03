Menningarmiðstoð Kópavogs contains Kópavogur’s Natural History Museum, where displays include an orca skeleton, stuffed animals and some of Mývatn lake’s odd marimo balls (round, cannon-ball sized clusters of algae). You’ll also find Iceland’s first specially designed concert hall, Salurinn, which has been built entirely from Icelandic materials such as driftwood and spruce.