Perlan's mirrored dome, designed by Ingimundur Sveinsson, covers huge geothermal-water tanks some 2km from the city centre. Inside, the Wonders of Iceland exhibit features high-tech, audiovisual recreations of chilly artificial glaciers and an ice cave, augmented reality depictions of the massive Látrabjarg bird cliffs, and immersive exhibits on volcanoes, earthquakes and geothermal zones. The wraparound viewing deck (adult/child 490kr/free) offers a tremendous 360-degree panorama of Reykjavík and the mountains.

Numerous walking and cycling trails criss-cross the hillside; one path leads down to Nauthólsvík geothermal beach.

There are wraparound views from Perlan's 5th-floor bistro-style restaurant and cafe. A free shuttle bus (9am to 5pm) leaves for Perlan from the Harpa concert hall.