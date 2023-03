Reykjavík's largest green space is encircled by a 10km loop, which takes you past a water dam, small waterfalls and a river stocked with Arctic char, brown trout and salmon – it's tradition for the mayor of Reykjavík to try and hook the first catch of the season. Elliðaárdalur is also the best place in Reykjavík to spot bird species, including golden plover, common snipe and goldcrest.