One of Iceland’s most famous tourist attractions, Geysir (gay-zeer; literally ‘gusher’) is the original hot-water spout after which all other geysers are named. Earthquakes can stimulate activity, though eruptions are rare. Luckily for visitors, the very reliable geyser, Strokkur, sits alongside. You rarely have to wait more than five to 10 minutes for the hot spring to shoot an impressive 15m to 40m plume.

Discovered in the Haukadalur geothermal region, the Great Geysir has been active for perhaps 800 years, and once gushed water up to 80m into the air. But the geyser goes through periods of lessened activity, which seems to have been the case since 1916.

The undulating, hissing geothermal area containing Geysir and Strokkur was free to enter at the time of writing, though there have been discussions about introducing a fee.