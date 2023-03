Iceland’s second-highest waterfall, Háifoss is a magnificent 128m-high cascade that plunges off the edge of a majestic plateau into an undulating lava canyon. Some of the thick lava formations here in the Þjórsárdal valley are two million years old. By 4WD or on foot, follow the pot-hole-laden Rte 332 (off Rte 32 or leading on from Gjáin) for around 10km. You'll reach a parking area and a footpath leading to a jaw-dropping view of the falls and canyon.