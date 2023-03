A walking path from Stöng farm takes you a couple of kilometres to a lovely little lush valley, Gjáin, full of twisting lava, otherworldly caves and spectacular waterfalls. The dirt road (4WD recommended) from Stöng also continues on to the upper ridge of the valley and to a small waterfall. Gjáin simply means 'rift'.

It was used as a filming location in Game of Thrones.