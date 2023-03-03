Few destinations capture the imagination like Iceland. This volcanic land of ice and fire, of glacier-carved fjords, of freely-roaming horses, feels like nowhere else on earth.

From taking a soak in its geothermal baths and spas to delving into the history and legends of the Icelandic sagas, Iceland keeps visitors entranced for entire trips – and for years after. These are the 14 best things to do in Iceland in 2023.

1. See history brought back to life at Iceland's living museums

Iceland revels in bringing history back to life with numerous living museums that invite visitors to step back in time. You might bake bread over an open fire, listen to a story of ancient heroes and heroines, or swing a sword in an epic fight. You can step inside a replica longhouse at Eiríksstaðir in West Iceland or don VR goggles at 1238 – The Battle of Iceland to get an immersive experience of one of Iceland's most fearsome battles.

Each summer, a historic marketplace near Akureyri is brought back to life for the Gásir Medieval Days. Watch a blacksmith hammer a blade or smell scorched birch as it's transformed into charcoal. See women dye wool by boiling herbs or have a witch tell your fortune with ancient runes. You can even test your skills with a bow and arrow, or help to egg a thief. The country has plenty of other historic sites and intriguing exhibitions. Find inspiration from the Icelandic Saga and Heritage Association.

2. Soak in geothermal baths and spas

For years the high-end bathing market in Iceland was dominated by the Blue Lagoon. The milky blue geothermal seawater in the middle of a lava field is still perfect for jetlag recovery – it helps that it's 20 minutes from the airport – but more geothermal baths and spas have popped up in recent years, attracting visitors for their elegant architecture, stunning settings, and unique bathing experiences. The Mývatn Nature Baths in northern Iceland overlook Lake Mývatn and the surrounding bird-filled wetlands and volcanic landscapes. Situated on the banks of Lake Laugarvatn, Laugarvatn Fontana pipes in natural steam for its steam bath.

If you're looking for solitude, the Canyon Baths by Húsafell include a guided hike through stunning Icelandic wilderness followed by a dip in the secluded geothermal pools. For Insta-worthy views, Geosea in Húsavík overlooks Skjálfandi Bay and its snow-tipped mountains. Vök Baths near Egilsstaðir features geothermal pools floating in Urriðavatn Lake. Right on the capital's doorstep, Sky Lagoon in Kópavogur brings a fully Icelandic spa experience within reach for visitors to Reykjavík. Relax in the infinity pools of the brand-new Forest Lagoon that opened in 2022 just outside Akureyri. Note: Iceland has some strict hot spring etiquette. You should always shower with soap before taking a dip.

Take a guided tour of the mystical ice caves in Vatnajökull National Park © Anna Om / Shutterstock

3. Explore Iceland's caves

From ancient lava tubes to ever-changing ice caves and mysterious artificial caves, Iceland has a range of underground adventures for everyone. Some 200 artificial caves have been carved into sandstone rock between Selfoss and Vík in South Iceland. Irish monks (called Papar in Icelandic) were thought to have created them before or around the time the first settlers arrived in the country, though the theory lacks sufficient archaeological evidence. Guided tours of 12 of these caves are available at the farm, Ægissíða by Hella.

Natural ice caves form in Vatnajökull, Europe's largest glacier, due to geothermal heat or spring thaw. This fleeting, crystalized world of wonder can only be explored with experienced guides. Alternatively, you can visit the artificial ice tunnel in Langjökull or the ice cave at Perlan in Reykjavík. There are myriad large and small lava caves, tubes and tunnels around Iceland, too, all of which reveal surprising colors and formations like stalactites and stalagmites that have formed over hundreds of years. Guided tours are offered in Víðgelmir near Húsafell, Iceland's largest lava cave, Vatnshellir on Snæfellsnes and Lofthellir near Lake Mývatn.

Reykjavík has Icleand's best nightlife (and highest prices) © Getty Images/Cultura RF

4. Check out the nightlife in Reykjavík

In a country with comparatively high booze prices, Reykjavík's nightlife is unmatched. Happy hours in Reykjavík usually begin at 4pm – cozy Port 9 and Veður are good places to start. For creative cocktails, head for Apótek and Slippbarinn and find a spot on Petersen svítan's rooftop bar, which is wonderful on sunny days. If pubs are more your thing, check out KEX Hostel and Röntgen, where there's often live music to boot. Skuggabaldur caters specifically to jazz fans.

Kaffibarinn and Prikið are good choices if you want to dance the night away. The crowd at Dillon always goes crazy when "rock'n'roll grandma" Andrea Jónsdóttir starts DJ-ing, and you'll find a similarly joyful atmosphere at Kiki Queer Bar.

5. Hike up active volcanoes

In Iceland, there are approximately 130 volcanoes, and eruptions occur every three years on average. In Geldingadalir, on the doorstep of Keflavík International Airport, a small-scale eruption has attracted onlookers with its magnificent (yet intermittent) lava flow since March 19, 2021. In 1973, the inhabitants of Vestmannaeyjar, an archipelago off the southwest coast, escaped an eruption that started unexpectedly in their town, burying houses in lava and ash. One of these houses is the centerpiece of the museum Eldheimar.

Hekla, Iceland's most active volcano, was believed to be the entrance to hell, but it has been quiet since 2000. At 1500m (4920ft), Hekla provides an interesting and challenging hike with a panoramic view from the top. At dormant Þríhnúkagígur, you can explore a volcano from the inside. From the top, you're lowered down 213m (699ft) into an enormous and unbelievably colorful magma chamber.

You might be lucky enough to see the northern lights © Assawin Chomjit / 500px

6. See the northern lights and other celestial phenomena

If luck is on your side, green, purple and red ribbons flow across the dark sky on a clear winter night. The northern lights are beautiful, powerful, hypnotizing; you can sense how small you are under the hue of a celestial phenomenon that dominates the heavens above. It's best to follow forecasts, base yourself far from light pollution and be patient – or book a tour to up the odds. Learn more about the elusive aurora borealis at Perlan or the Northern Lights Center in Reykjavík.

There are other things to observe in the winter sky above Iceland, too. The Hotel Rangá observatory in South Iceland has a roll-off roof and two high-quality telescopes, bringing you closer to the stars in the sky. If you'd prefer to visit Iceland in the summer, the midnight sun provides for spectacular views, especially in north Iceland. At the summer solstice (June 21 in 2023), find a good location for observing the sun bouncing off the ocean surface. One idea is the Arctic Henge in Raufarhöfn, which was designed as a giant sundial to capture the midnight sun in perfectly aligned gateways.

7. Take a budget-friendly swim

The most authentic and budget-friendly way to enjoy Iceland's geothermal energy is the public swimming pools. Practically every town and village has at least one. The water is warm and welcoming, lounging in the hot tubs is bliss, and some of the views are worth the trip alone.

This is where the locals go to exercise, socialize and play with their kids. Find your favorites, but among pools worth visiting are Álftaneslaug for its wave pool, Sundlaug Akureyrar for its thrilling waterslides, Selárlaug for being next to a salmon river, and Hofsóslaug for the amazing view of Drangey Island.

8. Make the most of the snowy season

There are so many ways to enjoy the snowy season in Iceland. Find ski resorts near Reykjavík, Ísafjörður, Neskaupstaður, Akureyri and elsewhere in the north, with ski lifts and slopes of varying levels, as well as tracks for cross-country skiing.

The backcountry skiing season lasts through May, with a range of tours on offer, including skiing from the mountaintop to the shore. Kaldbakur mountain by Grenivík is popular among backcountry skiers. It's possible to hitch a ride with a snowmobile up the mountain. The view from the top of Eyjafjörður fjord and Hrísey island is breathtaking. If you're not keen on skiing, you can take a thrilling sleigh ride down the mountain in a custom-made toboggan.

At Lake Mývatn, you can book a ride with sleigh dogs. For a motorized, action-packed adventure, Skidoo tours are particularly popular on the glaciers in the west and south. If you're looking for a slower-paced type of winter activity, snowshoeing might be your thing, walking up mountains in the north or exploring the black-and-white wonderworld of Dimmuborgir lava field.

Be dazzled by ocean giants on a whale-watching trip from Húsavík © takepicsforfun / Shutterstock

9. Go whale watching or diving

When you're out on the open ocean and feel the salty air and wind in your hair, you sense a special kind of freedom, and if you're paying attention, you might see seabirds catch fish or even a blowing whale. Húsavík is the best place to go whale watching in Iceland, with many tours on offer and a high sighting ratio – even blue whales are occasionally seen here. Tours also go from Hauganes and Reykjavík. Seal-watching tours depart from Hvammstangi. Watching these curious creatures sunbathe in their natural habitat is delightful.

Sign up for a sea kayaking tour for a slower and more intimate exploration of coastal regions. Find operators in Stykkishólmur and Ögur in Ísafjarðardjúp, among other places. Paddleboarding is becoming a popular activity in Akureyri. From Ólafsfjörður jetski tours allow people to experience the vertical cliffs of Ólafsfjarðarmúli from below. As for experiences below the surface, Strýtan DiveCenter takes experienced divers on tours to a unique geothermal chimney on the ocean floor of Eyjafjörður. At Grímsey island, people can dive and snorkel with puffins right on the Arctic Circle.

10. Sample some Icelandic craft beers

The local beer always says something special about the place you're visiting, and you can add a new frothy dimension to your Iceland trip by touring the country's surprisingly many microbreweries. The craft beer scene is fairly new in Iceland; the first microbrewery, Bruggsmiðjan, was founded in the tiny village of Árskógssandur in North Iceland in 2006. Its product, Kaldi, proved a hit, and in the years that followed, a growing variety of craft beers appeared on the local market.

Among the most noteworthy breweries in the greater Reykjavík area are Malbygg, RVK Brewing and Lady Brewery. There are also breweries in the rural south, in Vestmannaeyjar off the South Coast, in Siglufjörður in the far north and Ísafjörður in the West Fjords.

11. Try fine dining

The Icelandic restaurant scene has come a long way in the past decades. Dill Restaurant earned the country's first Michelin star in 2017 and has since been joined by Óx and Sumac in Reykjavík. The latter draws inspiration from Middle Eastern cuisine. Other top recommendations include Matur og drykkur and Moss at the Blue Lagoon, which both emphasize New Nordic dishes with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.

Outside of Reykjavík, Nielsen Restaurant in Egilsstaðir deserves a special mention for its loyalty to East Icelandic food producers – highlighting local fish, meat, vegetables, grain and dairy – and game, including reindeer. Meanwhile, Norð Austur Sushi & Bar in Seyðisfjörður (open in summer only) combines the best of Japanese cuisine with the freshest Icelandic seafood.

12. Hike or bike through stunning natural wonders

After the snow melts and the mud dries in summer, Iceland reveals its incredible hiking routes past stunning natural sites. Two of the most famous trails are Laugavegur from Landmannalaugar to Þórsmörk, past multicolored mountains (2–4 days), and across Fimmvörðuháls from Skógafoss to Þórsmörk, along a series of waterfalls (1–2 days).

In the East, the Stórurð trail – which takes about 5 hours – attracts hikers in growing numbers for its turquoise ponds trapped by huge boulders. In the West Fjords, hiking in the uninhabited Hornstrandir Nature Reserve (one to multiple days) provides a closer encounter with nature than most other places. If you'd rather explore Iceland on a bike, popular trails include the geothermal valley Reykjadalur by Hveragerði and the emerald green landscape around Kirkjubæjaklaustur, where Iceland Bike Farm is based.

13. Go on an outdoor art trail

Combine a walking tour of Reykjavík with a "treasure hunt" where you find as many outdoor artworks as possible. The "Viking ship" sculpture Sólfar by Jón Gunnar Árnason is a given. Fewer tourists pay attention to Vatnsberinn (The Water Carrier) by Ásmundur Sveinsson in the heart of downtown or Útlaginn (The Outlaw) by Einar Jónsson on the corner of Suðurgata and Hringbraut – works by two of Iceland's most famous sculptors.

Þúfa (The Tussock) is a more recent addition to the capital's outdoor art scene but quickly became a landmark. The 8m-high grassy mound in the Grandi harbor area was created by Ólöf Nordal in 2013, inviting visitors to walk to the top for a view of the city. Download the Reykjavík Art Walk app to learn more about this interesting side of Iceland's capital. Outside Reykjavík, Eggin í Gleðivík by Sigurður Guðmundsson represents the eggs of 34 species of birds that nest around Djúpivogur. In Seyðisfjörður, Tvísöngur is a fascinating musical sculpture by German artist Lukas Kühne.

14. Feel free as you go horseback riding

The Icelandic horse is one of a kind. The breed possesses two rare gaits in addition to the "regular" ones, the smooth tölt and fast-flying pace. For centuries Icelanders have relied on the small, sturdy and colorful breed for farm work and carrying them between places in a roadless country.

Today, the horses remain Icelanders' most loyal companions as more people practice horsemanship in Iceland than in other European countries. Riding on a good tölting horse in the wild Icelandic nature is an experience like no other. Through the horse's movements, you connect with nature in a new way, and you feel incredibly free as you gallop along narrow dirt paths or across shallow lakes. Tour operators offer anything from one-hour tours for beginners to multi-day tours for experienced riders in different regions of the country in varied landscapes. Among the most popular treks is across the highland on the ancient route Kjölur.