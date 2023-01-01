The striking stone arches of Arctic Henge are the darling of many a brochure, and in real life they live up to the exalted mood. The massive stone circle on the hill just north of Raufarhöfn is 50m in diameter with four giant gates (representing the seasons) up to 7m in height. The goal: a finely tuned sundial to celebrate the solstices, view the midnight sun, and explain the strong local beliefs in the mythology of the Edda poem Völuspá (Wise Woman’s Prophecy).

This ambitious long-term building project is still underway.