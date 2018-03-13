Welcome to Akureyri
Akureyri nestles at the head of Eyjafjörður, Iceland’s longest (60km) fjord, at the base of snowcapped peaks. In summer flowering gardens belie the location, just a stone’s throw from the Arctic Circle. Lively winter festivals and some of Iceland’s best skiing provide plenty of off-peak (and off-piste) appeal. With its relaxed attitude and extensive food and accommodation choices, it’s the natural base for exploring Eyjafjörður and around, and it's seeing a growing number of cruise ships calling by (passenger numbers can sometimes overwhelm the town).
Top experiences in Akureyri
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Kaffi Kú in Around AkureyriCafe
Strikið in AkureyriInternational
Berlin in AkureyriCafe
Icelandair Hotel Akureyri in AkureyriDesserts
Silva in Around AkureyriVegetarian
Noa Seafood Restaurant in AkureyriSeafood
Rub23 in AkureyriInternational
Akureyri Fish Restaurant in AkureyriFish & Chips
Blaá Kannan in AkureyriCafe
Hamborgarafabrikkan in AkureyriFast Food
Akureyri activities
Whale Watching from Downtown Akureyri
Here is your chance to see the incredible Eyjafjord Humpbacks in their natural habitat. The warmth of the summer sun brings vibrant life and a plenitude of food to the fjord and following it, in a feeding frenzy, come the larger-than-life humpbacks. Our specially trained whale watching guides are experts at spotting the wildlife and telling you all about their behaviors, any question you have, we promise you an answer. Our ship is the only high speed, specially modified, whale watching ship in Iceland. Capable of carrying 200 passengers with unsurpassed views from our “cinema style” viewing platforms. Its speed allows us to reach viewing areas deep in the Eyjafjord, leaving no area unexplored. With ample indoor and outdoor seating, bar and cafeteria, you can be sure that the ride is comfortable and pleasant even at speed.Come and experience the whales and wildlife with us!
Day Trip to Lake Mývatn and Powerful Dettifoss from Akureyri
First drive along the coast of Eyjafjordur. Begin by stopping at Goðafoss, one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Iceland, on your way to Dettifoss and lake Mývatn. The lake was created by a large basaltic lava eruption 2300 years ago, and the surrounding landscape is dominated by volcanic landforms, including lava pillars and rootless vents. Stop at the hot spring area at Hverarönd in Námaskarð. Then it comes to one of the most powerful waterfall in Europe, Dettifoss. On the way back we come to the unique lava formations of Dimmuborgir which are among the most popular tourist attractions in the Myvatn area and also in Skútustaðagígar (pseudo crater area). Your last stop is in Eyjafjordur where you can see over the fjord to Akureyri.
White Water Rafting Day Trip from Hafgrímsstaðir: Grade 4 Rafting on the East Glacial River
This whitewater adventure delivers an unforgettable journey into the untamed beauty of Iceland’s river wilderness and a dose of adrenaline strong enough to satisfy the most powerful of cravings. For those traveling to Iceland with a thirst for adventure, this day trip is not to be missed. Make your way to the rafting base in Hafgrímsstaðir where your adenture starts. Begin with a coffee while meeting your international team of guides at the river base, where you will get prepared and dressed into drysuits for the trip. From there, the rafting bus follows the road deep into the Austurdalur wilderness to the put-in point for the raft on the famous East Glacial River canyon. After a full explanation, demonstration, and training with your guides and safety kayakers, hit the water for a 3-hour, 18km descent of rapids such as "Alarm Clock", "Commitment", "Screaming Lady", "Green Room", "Deep Fry", "Waterfall", and many more. Conditions permitting, cap off your paddle with an 8-metre cliff jump and a swim in the energizing glacial waters.Along the way, enjoy a riverside snack of freshly-baked waffles, jam, whipped cream, and hot chocolate, all homemade at the only farmhouse left in the valley and sent down into the canyon on a wire!
Diamond Circle Day Trip from Akureyri
Start your day trip with an early morning pickup from your Akureyri hotel, and then travel by air-conditioned minivan to the north Icelandic countryside, where the natural landmarks of the Diamond Circle await. Your first stop on the route is at Godafoss, one of Iceland’s largest and impressive waterfalls, which translates as ‘waterfall of the gods.’ Gaze in wonder at the falls’ powerful torrents of water, and then continue to the area around Lake Mývatn. See mud steaming and bubbling away in the naturally formed sulphur pits of Hverir — a geothermal field in the shadow of Mt Námafjall — and hear how the geologic site is said to be one of Iceland’s most beautiful but potentially dangerous places.From Lake Mývatn, travel onward through Vatnajökull National Park to see Dettifoss, a spectacular waterfall where cascades plunge from a height of 144 feet (44 meters) into an icy canyon. Stop for photos, and then traverse the roads around Jökulsárgljúfur glacial canyon to Vesturdalur valley and the echoing cliffs of Hljóðaklettar. Learn how the rugged rocky landscape is known for its basalt columns that characterize the area’s volcanic past. A trip to the horseshoe-shaped Ásbyrgi canyon comes next, so have your camera ready to capture photos of the beguiling enclosure, surrounded by towering ice-clad cliffs. After sightseeing, your stomach is sure to be growling, so enjoy a late-lunch stop (own expense) at a cafe in pretty Húsavík. Then, relax on the journey south to Akureyri where your tour ends. Alternatively, if your tour is taking place in the early summer months between the beginning of June and the end of July, enjoy a final stop at Tjörnes peninsula to see puffins nesting on the coastline cliffs.
Lofthellir Cave Exploration from Akureyri
Depart from your Akureyri hotel and travel by minivan into the Icelandic countryside. Look out for steaming vents, unusual rock formations and lava stacks — all evidence of the powerful volcanic forces at play in this area.See Lake Mývatn, a volcanic lake known for its thriving bird population, before going off-road onto a rugged track. Drive by the crater of the imposing Hverfell volcano and through the striking crater row of Lúdentarborgir. As you ride, your guide will explain how these geological features came to be.Hop out of the minivan and make your way across a rocky lava field. This landscape is a chaotic tangle of jagged rocks made by hardened lava from a past eruption.Once you reach the cave’s entrance, suit up in your safety gear and prepare to descend. Forget about the world overhead as you enter the depths of the cave. Look around the dark chambers, corridors and crevices, pausing to admire the intriguing ice sculptures and rock formations.After around an hour in the cave observing its features and learning about the various natural phenomenon, head back to the surface. Climb back into the minivan and relax as you make your way to the village of Reykjahlíð, which sits on the shore of Lake Mývatn. Here, you can grab a bite to eat (own expense), before returning to your hotel in Akureyri, where the tour will end.
Family Rafting Day Trip from Hafgrímsstaðir: Grade 2 White Water Rafting on the West Glacial River
This afternoon family-friendly adventure delivers an unforgettable, hands-on journey into the untamed beauty of northern Iceland’s river wilderness. Make your way to the rafting base in Hafgrímsstaðir where your adventure starts. Begin by meeting your international team of guides at the river base, where you will get prepared and dressed in drysuits for your trip. From there, the rafting bus will take you on the short road to the put-in point for the raft at the West Glacial River. After a full explanation, demonstration, and training with your guides, push off from the river bank for a 90-minute, 10km descent of gentle rapids, spectacular scenery, and riverside hot springs. Conditions permitting, boost your excitement with a friendly cliff jump and a swim in the bubbling glacial waters of northern Iceland. Along the way, enjoy a steaming cup of hot cocoa made directly with natural hot water from a riverside hot spring!