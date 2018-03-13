Diamond Circle Day Trip from Akureyri

Start your day trip with an early morning pickup from your Akureyri hotel, and then travel by air-conditioned minivan to the north Icelandic countryside, where the natural landmarks of the Diamond Circle await. Your first stop on the route is at Godafoss, one of Iceland’s largest and impressive waterfalls, which translates as ‘waterfall of the gods.’ Gaze in wonder at the falls’ powerful torrents of water, and then continue to the area around Lake Mývatn. See mud steaming and bubbling away in the naturally formed sulphur pits of Hverir — a geothermal field in the shadow of Mt Námafjall — and hear how the geologic site is said to be one of Iceland’s most beautiful but potentially dangerous places.From Lake Mývatn, travel onward through Vatnajökull National Park to see Dettifoss, a spectacular waterfall where cascades plunge from a height of 144 feet (44 meters) into an icy canyon. Stop for photos, and then traverse the roads around Jökulsárgljúfur glacial canyon to Vesturdalur valley and the echoing cliffs of Hljóðaklettar. Learn how the rugged rocky landscape is known for its basalt columns that characterize the area’s volcanic past. A trip to the horseshoe-shaped Ásbyrgi canyon comes next, so have your camera ready to capture photos of the beguiling enclosure, surrounded by towering ice-clad cliffs. After sightseeing, your stomach is sure to be growling, so enjoy a late-lunch stop (own expense) at a cafe in pretty Húsavík. Then, relax on the journey south to Akureyri where your tour ends. Alternatively, if your tour is taking place in the early summer months between the beginning of June and the end of July, enjoy a final stop at Tjörnes peninsula to see puffins nesting on the coastline cliffs.