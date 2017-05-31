Welcome to West Iceland
The long arm of Snæfellsnes Peninsula is a favourite for its glacier, Snæfellsjökull, and the area around its national park is tops for birding, whale watching, lava-field hikes and horse riding. Inland beyond Reykholt you'll encounter lava tubes and remote highland glaciers, including enormous Langjökull with its unusual ice cave. Icelanders honour West Iceland for its local sagas: two of the best known, Laxdæla Saga and Egil’s Saga, took place along the region’s brooding waters, marked today by haunting cairns and an exceptional museum in lively Borgarnes. West Iceland offers everything from windswept beaches to historic villages and awe-inspiring terrain in one neat little package.
Day 1: Reykjavík - Thingvellir - South Coast - Vik After a morning Reykjavik pickup, explore the famous Golden Circle, including the historical UNESCO-listed site of Thingvellir National Park, where Iceland’s first parliament met in 930 AD.Next, visit the Geysir hot springs and magnificent Gullfoss waterfall, and continue to the beautiful south coast. Stop at the scenic Seljalandsfoss and Skógarfoss waterfalls, and finally, view Reynisfjara black sand beach and the Reynisdrangar peaks and basalt column cave.Afterward, make your way to a country hotel in the Vík area for overnight.Day 2: Vik - Skaftafell - Jökulsárlón - HöfnTravel along the south coast toward Skaftafell and Vatnajökull National Park. In Skaftafell, take a 3-hour glacier hike on one of the Vatnajökull outlet glaciers led by our skilled guides. Then, drive to Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon, home to floating icebergs and occasional seals. Nearby is a black sand crystal beach usually filled with clear icebergs.Spend the evening and overnight in the town of Höfn.Day 3: Höfn - Egilsstaðir - Hengifoss areaStart with a scenic drive along the coastline of the eastern fjords to Egilsstaðir. Here, enjoy a 3-hour hike to the 419-feet (128-meter) Hengifoss waterfall, which gushes into a beautiful gorge.Afterward, check in at a cozy country hotel for the night.Day 4: Hengifoss area - Lake Mývatn - AkureyriStop at the stunning Dettifoss waterfall and then head to the Lake Mývatn area. Explore the volcanic Námaskarð geothermal area to see its mud pools and visit Mývatn Nature Baths, where you have the opportunity to bathe in the hot spring pools or stroll around the area. The entrance fee to the baths is not included but can be added as an extra.Call at Hverfjall and Dimmuborgir to explore on foot, and drive toward Akureyri with a stop on route at Goðafoss waterfall. Tonight, stay in a country hotel nearby Akureyri. Day 5: Akureyri - Eyjafjörður - West Iceland area (B)Explore the town of Akureyri and then take a 3-hour whale watching cruise in Eyjafjörður, looking for humpback whales and white-beaked dolphins, and trying some optional sea angling.Then, travel along the Tröllaskagi peninsula and visit the quaint village of Siglufjörður before continuing to west Iceland for overnight.Day 6: West Iceland area - Deildartunguhver - Reykholt - ReykjavikToday, explore west Iceland, voted one of the best destinations for 2016 by Lonely Planet. Stop at Deildartunguhver and the Barnafoss waterfall and pause to see Hraunfossar, where the falls flow from beneath the lava field.Your final stop is at the historic site of Reykholt before you return to Reykjavík, where your tour finishes.
On this tour, we will go to Iceland’s largest natural lava cave that is located in West Iceland. We will drive from Reykjavík through the beautiful Borgarfjörður towards Húsafell. On the way we will stop at the most powerful hot spring in Europe, Deildartunguhver and the magnificent Hraunfossar lava waterfalls. After a break in Húsafell, we head to the stunning Víðgelmir cave (148000m3) which is one of the largest natural lava caves in the world. There we start an adventurous and guided walk down the great, colourful and beautiful lava cave. We will learn about its history and geological uniqueness which dates all the way back to the Viking age. Following the cave adventure, we relax at the geothermal pool at Húsafell and then we drive straight back to Reykjavík. Our experienced guides will follow you every step of the way.
Day 1: Exploring the west of Iceland Your 2 day adventure tour starts with a morning pick up from your Reykjavik hotel. From the capital you will drive along the scenic west coast of the island to West Iceland. Your first stop of the day will be at Deildartunguhver, the most powerful hot spring in all Europe which is used for heating all the neighboring towns. Once you have explored this fascinating hot spring you will head towards the historic site of Reykholt. The famous author Snorri Sturluson lived there during the medieval times. After soaking up the history of Reykholt your next stop will include exploring the stunning Hraunfossar and Barnafoss waterfalls. There you can see how the water flows from underneath the lava fields and hear the story about Barnafoss waterfall. From there you will leave the beautiful Borgarfjordur area behind and continue towards Snaefelssnes peninsula. Before you reach your accommodation for the night you will stop at the stunning basalt columns of Gerduberg. If the forecast looks promising then you will have the possibility to go hunt for the Northern Lights in the evening. Day 2: Snaefellsnes area and Vatnshellir Cave After breakfast, you will drive west from the hotel, along the coastline of Snaefellsnes peninsula. The first stop of the day will be at the small fishing village of Arnarstapi, where you will walk around the surrounding area. From there we go underground, where you have an option(extra fees apply) to go into Vatnshellir cave which is located inside the Snæfellsnes National Park. The cave is about 8000 years old lava tube tunnel. This experience is as close you will get to the Jules Verne story, A Journey to the Center of Earth. If you are not joining the caving part, then the guide will take you walking around the area. Next up is Hellnar where you will stop for lunch (own expense) before continuing to the beautiful Djupalonssandur beach. There you will go on a short hike on the pebbles stone beach and explore the remains of the ship wreckage. On the beach, you may also find the lifting stones, where you can test your strength like the fishermen used to do in the good old days. From Djupalonssandur, you will then continue your journey around Snaefellsnes peninsula, making a stop at the iconic and famous Mt. Kirkjufell, a favorite spot for many photographers. On your way back to Reykjavík, your guide will try to spot some northern lights before arriving back in Reykjavik in the evening.
At 8:30am placed at the BSI Bus Terminal starts your guided trip to Iceland. A unique country that offers the most breathtaking and contrast-filled landscapes with active volcanoes, bizarre-looking rock formations, majestic green mountains, amazing waterfalls, deep fjords and stunning glaciers. It's no wonder it attracts the best photographers from around the world. In just three days you will visit the Reykjanes Peninsula, the South Coast, the Golden Circle, Borgarfjörður Valley in West Iceland and the Snæfellsnes Peninsula. Explore different hot springs, waterfalls, volcanic landscapes, mountains and fjords. Expect lonely lava plains, steaming hill rocks, spurting geysers, black sand beaches and sites where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Travel to fishing villages, visit local family and horse farm, view glaciers, go bird watching and get a quick peek into some of Iceland's highlights and beautiful scenery. When you plan to visit Iceland between May and August, the sun barely sets and in September there is a chance to see the Northern Lights.Total traveling distance in 3 days is about 1,100 km (682 miles), which is an average of 367 km (228 miles) per day. You will spend about 5 hours per day on the bus, depending on road conditions, traffic, and daily distances. The accommodations used on this tour are simple tourist class hotels, and all rooms offer private facilities. The tour ends at the BSI Bus Terminal. Reykjanes Peninsula and South Coast Kleifarvatn lake Krýsuvík geothermal fields Eyrarbakki Seljalandsfoss waterfall Skógafoss waterfall Reynisfjara beach Golden Circle and Borgarfjörður Valley Gullfoss waterfall and Geysir hot springs Þingvellir National Park Hraunfossar waterfalls Deildartunguhver hot spring Snæfellsnes Peninsula Stykkishólmur (3 hr leisure time) Breiðafjörður bay Kirkjufell mountain Búðir