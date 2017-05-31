2-Day Snaefellsnes Peninsula and Northern Lights Adventure

Day 1: Exploring the west of Iceland Your 2 day adventure tour starts with a morning pick up from your Reykjavik hotel. From the capital you will drive along the scenic west coast of the island to West Iceland. Your first stop of the day will be at Deildartunguhver, the most powerful hot spring in all Europe which is used for heating all the neighboring towns. Once you have explored this fascinating hot spring you will head towards the historic site of Reykholt. The famous author Snorri Sturluson lived there during the medieval times. After soaking up the history of Reykholt your next stop will include exploring the stunning Hraunfossar and Barnafoss waterfalls. There you can see how the water flows from underneath the lava fields and hear the story about Barnafoss waterfall. From there you will leave the beautiful Borgarfjordur area behind and continue towards Snaefelssnes peninsula. Before you reach your accommodation for the night you will stop at the stunning basalt columns of Gerduberg. If the forecast looks promising then you will have the possibility to go hunt for the Northern Lights in the evening. Day 2: Snaefellsnes area and Vatnshellir Cave After breakfast, you will drive west from the hotel, along the coastline of Snaefellsnes peninsula. The first stop of the day will be at the small fishing village of Arnarstapi, where you will walk around the surrounding area. From there we go underground, where you have an option(extra fees apply) to go into Vatnshellir cave which is located inside the Snæfellsnes National Park. The cave is about 8000 years old lava tube tunnel. This experience is as close you will get to the Jules Verne story, A Journey to the Center of Earth. If you are not joining the caving part, then the guide will take you walking around the area. Next up is Hellnar where you will stop for lunch (own expense) before continuing to the beautiful Djupalonssandur beach. There you will go on a short hike on the pebbles stone beach and explore the remains of the ship wreckage. On the beach, you may also find the lifting stones, where you can test your strength like the fishermen used to do in the good old days. From Djupalonssandur, you will then continue your journey around Snaefellsnes peninsula, making a stop at the iconic and famous Mt. Kirkjufell, a favorite spot for many photographers. On your way back to Reykjavík, your guide will try to spot some northern lights before arriving back in Reykjavik in the evening.