Welcome to Hungary
Stunning architecture, vital folk art, thermal spas and Europe's most exciting capital after dark are Hungary's major drawing cards.
Super Structures
Hungary’s scenery is more gentle than striking. But you can’t say the same thing about the built environment across the land. Architecturally Hungary is a treasure trove, with everything from Roman ruins and medieval townhouses to baroque churches, neoclassical public buildings and art nouveau bathhouses and schools. And we're not just talking about its capital, Budapest. Walk through Szeged or Kecskemét, Debrecen or Sopron and you’ll discover an architectural gem at virtually every turn. Indeed, some people go out of their way for another glimpse of their favourites, such as the Reök Palace in Szeged or the Mosque Church in Pécs.
In Hot Water
Hungarians have been 'taking the waters' supplied by an estimated 300 thermal springs since togas were all the rage and Aquincum was the Big Smoke. They still do – for therapeutic, medicinal and recreational purposes – but the venues have changed somewhat. Today they range from authentic bathhouses dating from the Turkish occupation and art nouveau palaces to clinical sanatoriums straight out of a Thomas Mann novel. More and more though, you'll see clear chlorinated waters in organically shaped pools that bubble, squirt and spurt at different rhythms and temperatures alongside requisite wellness centres offering a myriad of treatments.
Eat, Drink & Be Magyar
Hungarian food remains the most sophisticated style of cooking in Eastern Europe. Magyars even go so far as to say there are three essential world cuisines: French, Chinese and their own. That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but Hungary's reputation as a food centre dates largely from the late 19th century and the first half of the 20th and, despite a fallow period under communism, their cuisine is once again commanding attention. So too are the nation's world-renowned wines – from the big-bodied reds of Eger and Villány and white olaszrizling from Badacsony to honey-sweet Tokaj.
Folk Culture
Hungary has one of the richest folk traditions still alive in Europe. With exquisite folk paintings found on the walls and ceilings of the tiny wooden churches of the Bereg region and the wonderful embroidery that the women of Hollókő stitch to decorate smocks, skirts and slippers, this is often where the country comes to the fore artistically. Traditional music, played on a five-tone diatonic scale on a host of unusual instruments, continues to thrive as well, especially at táncházak ('dance houses') – peasant 'raves' where you'll hear Hungarian folk music and to learn to dance too.
Top experiences in Hungary
Hungary activities
Budapest All in One Walking Tour
Our walking tour begins at the Opera House and then a short ride on the Millennium metro out to the Heroes' Sq and City Park. There you’ll have a great introduction to the rich Hungarian history and culture through the chronological line of kings. Then we walk through the City Park to visit the Vajdahunyad Castle (outside only), a complex built for the world fair in 1896 displaying typical architecture found throughout Hungary. Next, a stop off at Széchenyi bath house (with a peek inside when open) to learn about the amazing bath culture this country has to offer. Next we take the Millennium metro back towards the city center and stop off at the end of Andrassy Blvd. where you’ll hear about the significance the street brought to culture and nobility. After our city park visit we head over to the St. Stephen’s Basilica (outside only) before we take a break in a café for a taste of Hungary’s famous pastry called “retes” which is a traditional type of strudel. Here guests will each get two homemade pastries and a coffee or soft drink (included in the tour). After our refreshment break we head down to the riverside to see the famous blue Danube. Here we will take in the spectacular view of Gellert Hill and the Citadel, Buda Hills and the Royal Palace as we cross the river via Budapest’s Chain Bridge. For the final leg of the tour we climb the steps up into the Buda Castle District and then wander through the old cobble stone streets and alleys to our finishing point in front of the Matthias Church and Fisherman’s Bastion. At the conclusion of the tour the guide will help with ideas, directions and more! Our walking tours are small personal groups and generally do not have more than 15 participants, making them interactive and personal and giving you plenty of chances to ask questions and get to know your guide plus hit them up for local tips of where to go and what else to do.Important notice: We reserve the right to alter and change tour programs without prior notice due to construction, city closures for events, festivals and so on throughout the year.
Budapest Airport Private Arrival Transfer
This is a private transfer which are available for groups of:1 to 2 people in a private car3 to 6 people in a private minivanWhen making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Budapest City hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.It's that easy!At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details in the "Special Requirements" box:Arrival AirlineArrival Flight NumberDeparting Airport and Arrival AirportArrival TimeFull Hotel Name and AddressPrice is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Budapest Danube River Dinner Cruise
On board, enjoy a relaxing candlelit atmosphere as you sip drinks including wine and Sparkling wine. If you choose the dinner option, you'll also enjoy a hot buffet dinner of typical Hungarian dishes (sample menu can be found in the Itinerary section below). Sit back and relax as you take in views of Budapest’s famous UNESCO World Heritage-listed urban panorama, a series of sites that illustrate the city’s fascinating history and culture. Pass the Buda Castle Quarter, Andrássy Avenue, the Chain Bridge (Clark Ádám Square), the Gellért Baths and Mt Gellért with its Freedom Monument. You’ll be awed by the sparkling city lights while enjoying live music entertainment, performed by three members of the Hungária Folk Orchestra.Sample MenuCold Main CourseSpiced cottage cheese cream and traditional greaves creamSoupsAlföld-style goulash with small dumplingsVegetable cream soupHot Main CoursesMini stuffed cabbageRoasted chicken breast with basil and cheese sauceSpicy pork slices rib with thyme and mustard sauceTraditional chicken with paprikaRoasted sea fish served with Chardonnay sauceVegetarianGrilled polenta with feta cheeseHomemade spinach dumplings served with mustard and mushroom sauce Salads and Garnishes Fresh seasonal salads with dressingsItalian pasta saladCaesar’s saladSweet corn salad with mayonnaiseHash-brown or roasted potatoesGrilled vegetablesSteamed Jasmin rice with corn DessertsHome-made strudelSomló style sponge cakeMini tartsDessert variations Európa styleSeason fruit basketDrinks1 glass of Sparkling wine1 glass of wine, beer or juiceMineral water
Etyek Wine Country Tour with Dinner from Budapest
Start your experience with a pickup at your centrally located Budapest hotel, and drive to the Etyek-Buda wine region, about 30 minutes away. Admire the vine-coated hills as you approach the town of Etyek, the hub of this relatively young wine industry that started when German settlers planted vines here around 200 years ago.Hear about Etyek’s famous fresh and crisp white wines, typically grown from pinot gris and sauvignon blanc grapes, and its celebrated sparkling Törley wine. Then, visit Old Wine Hill where nearly 1,000 mostly disused wine cellars sprinkle the slopes. Enjoy the views over the vineyards, public grape presses and villages below as your guide explains more about the local soils and acidities.Visit small, family-run wineries and sample four wines in each, along with tasty Hungarian snacks. In the morning tour you will get to see two wineries and in the longer afternoon tour you will visit 3 wineries. As you sip, learn local winemaking secrets from your friendly host — usually the winery owner and winemaker rolled into one. Discuss each wine with the host and get a truly personal take on each variety you’re tasting. You’ll leave with a really intimate understanding of the traditions, peoples and countryside that make the wines here so special.Afterward, enjoy a delicious 2-course dinner at a wine estate. If it’s summer, dine outside, or if it's winter, sit down at a table inside a cellar. Savor the classic Hungarian dishes and discuss your wine discoveries as you eat, perhaps enjoying some wine (own expense) with your food. See the Itinerary for a sample menu.Lastly, drive back to Budapest where a hotel drop-off marks the end of your tour.
Budapest Airport Private Departure Transfer
This is a private transfer which is available for groups of:1 to 2 people in a private car3 to 6 people in a private minivanWhen making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Budapest City hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher) to reconfirm exact pick up times and places. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Danube Bend Day Trip from Budapest
The day trip takes you to Visegrad, with its medieval citadel and romantic ruins of the former royal residence, which you'll see from outside. Then it's on to Esztergom for an interior visit of the town's famous cathedral.After enjoying a three-course lunch, you will continue on to the Baroque artists' village of Szentendre. Here you'll take a guided walk through the town and visit the Caprice Hungarian Jewelry Center. Your tour returns to Budapest by boat on the River Danube (May 01 to September 30 only, tide permitting). During other times or at low tide the tour returns to the city center by bus.