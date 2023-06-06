Eger

Everyone loves Eger, and it's immediately apparent why. Filled with beautifully preserved baroque buildings, Eger (pronounced 'egg-air') is a jewellery box of a town with loads to see and do. Explore the bloody history of Turkish occupation and defeat at the hilltop castle; climb an original Ottoman minaret; listen to an organ performance at the colossal basilica; or relax in a renovated Turkish bath. Then spend time traipsing from cellar to cellar in the Valley of Beautiful Women, tasting the celebrated Eger Bull's Blood (Egri Bikavér) and other local wines from the cask. Flanked by northern Hungary's most inviting range of hills, the Bükk, Eger also provides nearby opportunities for hiking and other outdoor excursions.

  • Eger, Hungary 30 AUGUST, 2022 Interior of Minorite Church also called St Anthony of Padua Church at Dobo Square, the second largest church in the city; Shutterstock ID 2310789445; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2310789445

    Minorite Church of St Anthony of Padua

    Eger

    On the southern side of Eger's main square stands this church, built in 1771 by Bohemian architect Kilian Ignaz Dientzenhofer and one of the most glorious…

  • Eger Castle

    Eger Castle

    Eger

    Climb up cobbled Vár köz from Tinódi Sebestyén tér to reach the castle, erected in the 13th century after the Mongol invasion. Models, drawings and…

  • Lyceum Library

    Lyceum Library

    Eger

    This 160,000-volume, all-wood library on the 1st floor of the Lyceum's south wing contains hundreds of priceless manuscripts, medical codices and…

  • Eger Archbishop’s Palace

    Eger Archbishop’s Palace

    Eger

    This splendid 18th-century structure contains two very rich collections. On the ground floor is the Ecclesiastical Collection, with priceless vestments,…

  • County Hall

    County Hall

    Eger

    Kossuth Lajos utca boasts dozens of baroque and Eclectic gems, including the delightful County Hall, with a wrought-iron grid above the main door…

  • Kossuth Lajos Utca

    Kossuth Lajos Utca

    Eger

    Kossuth Lajos utca is a fine and leafy street lined with such architectural gems as the former Orthodox synagogue, built in 1893, and the former…

  • Lyceum

    Lyceum

    Eger

    Directly east of Eger Basilica is the Zopf-style Lyceum (1765), now headquarters of the Károly Eszterházy University of Applied Sciences. It contains a…

