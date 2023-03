This 160,000-volume, all-wood library on the 1st floor of the Lyceum's south wing contains hundreds of priceless manuscripts, medical codices and incunabula. The trompe l’oeil ceiling fresco painted by Bohemian artist Johann Lukas Kracker in 1778 depicts the Counter-Reformation’s Council of Trent (1545–63), with a lightning bolt setting heretical manuscripts ablaze. It was Eger's – and its archbishop's – response to the Enlightenment and the Reformation.