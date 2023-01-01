Kossuth Lajos utca boasts dozens of baroque and Eclectic gems, including the delightful County Hall, with a wrought-iron grid above the main door portraying (from the left) Faith, Hope and Charity by Henrik Fazola, a Rhinelander who settled in Eger in the mid-18th century. Walk down the passageway, and you’ll see more of his magnificent works – two baroque wrought-iron gates that have superseded the minaret as the symbol of Eger.

The one on the right shows the seal of Heves County at the top and has a comical figure on its handle. The more graceful gate on the left is decorated with flowers and grapes.