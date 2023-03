On the southern side of Eger's main square stands this church, built in 1771 by Bohemian architect Kilian Ignaz Dientzenhofer and one of the most glorious baroque buildings in the world. The altarpiece of the Virgin Mary and St Anthony of Padua is by Johann Lukas Kracker, the Bohemian painter who also created the fire-and-brimstone ceiling fresco in the Lyceum library.