Formerly called the Magic Tower, the Observatory and Science Experience Center above the Lyceum spans several floors. Attractions include an Astronomy Museum on the 6th floor of the east wing containing 18th-century astronomical equipment, a Magic Hall of interactive experimental devices, a planetarium with regularly scheduled shows and a panorama terrace. On the 9th floor is the astonishing camera obscura, the 'eye of Eger', designed in 1776 to spy on the city in real time and entertain townspeople. It still does.
