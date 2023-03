The Astronomy Museum, on the 6th floor of the east wing of the Lyceum, contains 18th-century astronomical equipment, a planetarium with scheduled shows and an observatory. Climb two more floors up to the observation deck for a great view of the city and then up one more to try out the 1776 camera obscura, the 'eye of Eger', designed in 1776 to spy on the town and to entertain townspeople.