Eger Archbishop’s Palace

This splendid 18th-century structure contains two very rich collections. On the ground floor is the Ecclesiastical Collection, with priceless vestments, church plate and liturgical objects. Don't miss the scale mode of the basilica from 1832. The 1st floor now houses the Eger Art Gallery, recently moved from the castle, with works by Canaletto and Ceruti, among others.

Here too are rooms furnished as they would have been when the archbishop lived here: the Decorative Hall (Díszterem) is a show-stopper, and there are portraits of bishops going back to the 1th century.