Sándor Ziffer Gallery

This gallery is housed in the former Orthodox synagogue, built in 1893 and named after the painter Sándor Ziffer (1880–1962). It has rotating exhibitions. To reach it from Dobó István tér, cross the little Eger Stream to Tinódi Sebestyén tér and turn south onto Kossuth Lajos utca.

