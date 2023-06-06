Esztergom

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Hungary, Esztergom, Cathedral and River Danube

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Overview

Esztergom's massive basilica, sitting high above the town and Danube River, is an incredible sight, rising out of what seems like nowhere in a rural stretch of country. But Esztergom’s attraction goes deeper than the domed structure: the nation's first king, St Stephen, was born here in 975. It was a royal seat from the late 10th to the mid-13th centuries and has been the seat of Roman Catholicism in Hungary for more than a thousand years. A picturesque town, packed with historic attractions, Esztergom makes a great day trip from Budapest and amply rewards those who linger longer.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Hungary, Esztergom, Esztergom basilica at Danube river, built by Joszef Hild

    Esztergom Basilica

    Esztergom

    The largest church in Hungary sits on Castle Hill, and its 72m-high central dome can be seen for many kilometres around. The building of the present…

  • Christian Museum

    Christian Museum

    Esztergom

    The former Bishop’s Palace in the picturesque riverbank Watertown (Víziváros) district houses the Christian Museum, home to the largest and finest…

  • Öziçeli Hacci Ibrahim Mosque

    Öziçeli Hacci Ibrahim Mosque

    Esztergom

    This 400-year-old mosque was built in the 17th century, during the Ottoman occupation of Esztergom. In its later incarnations it served both as a granary…

  • Castle Museum

    Castle Museum

    Esztergom

    The Castle Museum is housed in the former Royal Palace, built mostly by French architects in the 12th century during Esztergom’s golden age. The palace…

  • Mária Valéria Bridge

    Mária Valéria Bridge

    Esztergom

    Cross the bridge from Watertown over to Primate Island (Prímás-sziget) and to the southwest is the Mária Valéria Bridge, connecting Esztergom with the…

  • Balassa Bálint Museum

    Balassa Bálint Museum

    Esztergom

    This museum, in an 18th-century baroque building, has a small collection of black-and-white photos of the excavations of the town's castle, as well as a…

  • Danube Museum

    Danube Museum

    Esztergom

    This surprisingly interesting (and quite high-tech) museum has exhibits on all aspects of the history of Hungary's greatest river, including its mighty…

  • Plague Pillar

    Plague Pillar

    Esztergom

    The erection of this monument was the town's way of giving thanks when a plague epidemic passed it by.

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Esztergom with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Esztergom