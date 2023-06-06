Shop
Getty Images/AWL Images RM
Esztergom's massive basilica, sitting high above the town and Danube River, is an incredible sight, rising out of what seems like nowhere in a rural stretch of country. But Esztergom’s attraction goes deeper than the domed structure: the nation's first king, St Stephen, was born here in 975. It was a royal seat from the late 10th to the mid-13th centuries and has been the seat of Roman Catholicism in Hungary for more than a thousand years. A picturesque town, packed with historic attractions, Esztergom makes a great day trip from Budapest and amply rewards those who linger longer.
Esztergom
The largest church in Hungary sits on Castle Hill, and its 72m-high central dome can be seen for many kilometres around. The building of the present…
Esztergom
The former Bishop’s Palace in the picturesque riverbank Watertown (Víziváros) district houses the Christian Museum, home to the largest and finest…
Esztergom
This 400-year-old mosque was built in the 17th century, during the Ottoman occupation of Esztergom. In its later incarnations it served both as a granary…
Esztergom
The Castle Museum is housed in the former Royal Palace, built mostly by French architects in the 12th century during Esztergom’s golden age. The palace…
Esztergom
Cross the bridge from Watertown over to Primate Island (Prímás-sziget) and to the southwest is the Mária Valéria Bridge, connecting Esztergom with the…
Esztergom
This museum, in an 18th-century baroque building, has a small collection of black-and-white photos of the excavations of the town's castle, as well as a…
Esztergom
This surprisingly interesting (and quite high-tech) museum has exhibits on all aspects of the history of Hungary's greatest river, including its mighty…
Esztergom
The erection of this monument was the town's way of giving thanks when a plague epidemic passed it by.
