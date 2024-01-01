Cross the bridge from Watertown over to Primate Island (Prímás-sziget) and to the southwest is the Mária Valéria Bridge, connecting Esztergom with the Slovakian city of Štúrovo. Destroyed during WWII, the bridge only reopened in 2002. The bridge’s original Customs House (Vámház) is on the left as you cross.
Mária Valéria Bridge
Esztergom
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Esztergom attractions
0.21 MILES
The former Bishop’s Palace in the picturesque riverbank Watertown (Víziváros) district houses the Christian Museum, home to the largest and finest…
0.24 MILES
This museum, in an 18th-century baroque building, has a small collection of black-and-white photos of the excavations of the town's castle, as well as a…
0.28 MILES
The Castle Museum is housed in the former Royal Palace, built mostly by French architects in the 12th century during Esztergom’s golden age. The palace…
4. Öziçeli Hacci Ibrahim Mosque
0.34 MILES
This 400-year-old mosque was built in the 17th century, during the Ottoman occupation of Esztergom. In its later incarnations it served both as a granary…
0.36 MILES
The largest church in Hungary sits on Castle Hill, and its 72m-high central dome can be seen for many kilometres around. The building of the present…
0.38 MILES
The erection of this monument was the town's way of giving thanks when a plague epidemic passed it by.
0.5 MILES
This surprisingly interesting (and quite high-tech) museum has exhibits on all aspects of the history of Hungary's greatest river, including its mighty…
8. King Matthias Museum (Royal Palace)
11.18 MILES
Just inland from the river, the Royal Palace boasted 350 rooms during the 15th-century reign of King Matthias Corvinus to whom the museum it now contains…