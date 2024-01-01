Mária Valéria Bridge

Esztergom

Cross the bridge from Watertown over to Primate Island (Prímás-sziget) and to the southwest is the Mária Valéria Bridge, connecting Esztergom with the Slovakian city of Štúrovo. Destroyed during WWII, the bridge only reopened in 2002. The bridge’s original Customs House (Vámház) is on the left as you cross.

