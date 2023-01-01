The Castle Museum is housed in the former Royal Palace, built mostly by French architects in the 12th century during Esztergom’s golden age. The palace was largely destroyed by the Turks; today the structure is a combination of modern brickwork and medieval stone masonry. Highlights among the 20-odd rooms are the Royal Chapel and its 13th-century frescoes, St Stephen's Room (where the good king was supposedly born), the White Tower and views from it, and the Gerevich Rooms displaying castle foundations through the ages.