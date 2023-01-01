Öziçeli Hacci Ibrahim Mosque

This 400-year-old mosque was built in the 17th century, during the Ottoman occupation of Esztergom. In its later incarnations it served both as a granary and as a residence before becoming a museum that showcases its remarkable history. The mihrab (prayer niche facing Mecca) is largely intact, and it is the only two-storey mosque in the whole of Hungary. Out back is a waterwheel; there was a well here during the Ottoman siege of Esztergom. Without water, the Hungarians surrendered.

There's an appealing cafe downstairs, too.