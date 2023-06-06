Shop
Szentendre ('St Andrew' in Hungarian) is the southern gateway to the Danube Bend but has none of the imperial history or drama of Visegrád or Esztergom. As an art colony turned lucrative tourist centre, Szentendre strikes many travellers as a little too 'cute', and it is rammed with visitors most of the year. Still, it's an easy train trip from the capital 19km away, and the town's dozens of art museums, galleries and churches are well worth the trip. Just try to avoid visiting on weekends in summer.
Szentendre
This enormous gallery, spread over three floors of an old mill at the northern end of town, exhibits cutting-edge photography, light and sound…
Hungarian Open-Air Ethnographical Museum
Szentendre
Just 5km northwest of Szentendre is Hungary's most ambitious skanzen (open-air folk museum displaying village architecture), with farmhouses, churches,…
Szentendre
The first museum you come across when walking up from the HÉV or bus station is this one, in the former home of the prolific Ferenczy family. Károly…
Serbian Ecclesiastical Art Collection
Szentendre
This is a treasure trove of icons, vestments and other sacred objects in precious metals. A 14th-century glass painting of the crucifixion is the oldest…
Margit Kovács Ceramic Collection
Szentendre
Descend Görög utca from the main square and turn right on to Vastagh György utca to reach this museum (in an 18th-century salt house) dedicated to the…
Szentendre
The highlight of Fő tér is the Blagoveštenska Church, built in 1752. The church, with fine baroque and rococo elements, hardly looks ‘Eastern’ from the…
Szentendre
Colourful Fő tér, the town’s main square, contains many buildings, monuments and churches from the 18th and 19th centuries, including the Memorial Cross…
Szentendre
Attached to the cafe of the same name, this cute little museum shows off elaborate marzipan creations. Highlights include a tasty model of the Budapest…
