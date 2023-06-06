Szentendre



Szentendre ('St Andrew' in Hungarian) is the southern gateway to the Danube Bend but has none of the imperial history or drama of Visegrád or Esztergom. As an art colony turned lucrative tourist centre, Szentendre strikes many travellers as a little too 'cute', and it is rammed with visitors most of the year. Still, it's an easy train trip from the capital 19km away, and the town's dozens of art museums, galleries and churches are well worth the trip. Just try to avoid visiting on weekends in summer.





  • Art Mill

    Art Mill

    Szentendre

    This enormous gallery, spread over three floors of an old mill at the northern end of town, exhibits cutting-edge photography, light and sound…

  • folk dance 1; Shutterstock ID 6277018; Your name (First / Last): Josh/Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/​Online Design​/JoshVogel/IYLs

    Hungarian Open-Air Ethnographical Museum

    Szentendre

    Just 5km northwest of Szentendre is Hungary's most ambitious skanzen (open-air folk museum displaying village architecture), with farmhouses, churches,…

  • Ferenczy Károly Museum

    Ferenczy Károly Museum

    Szentendre

    The first museum you come across when walking up from the HÉV or bus station is this one, in the former home of the prolific Ferenczy family. Károly…

  • Serbian Ecclesiastical Art Collection

    Serbian Ecclesiastical Art Collection

    Szentendre

    This is a treasure trove of icons, vestments and other sacred objects in precious metals. A 14th-century glass painting of the crucifixion is the oldest…

  • Margit Kovács Ceramic Collection

    Margit Kovács Ceramic Collection

    Szentendre

    Descend Görög utca from the main square and turn right on to Vastagh György utca to reach this museum (in an 18th-century salt house) dedicated to the…

  • Blagoveštenska Church

    Blagoveštenska Church

    Szentendre

    The highlight of Fő tér is the Blagoveštenska Church, built in 1752. The church, with fine baroque and rococo elements, hardly looks ‘Eastern’ from the…

  • Fő tér

    Fő tér

    Szentendre

    Colourful Fő tér, the town’s main square, contains many buildings, monuments and churches from the 18th and 19th centuries, including the Memorial Cross…

  • Szamos Marzipan Museum

    Szamos Marzipan Museum

    Szentendre

    Attached to the cafe of the same name, this cute little museum shows off elaborate marzipan creations. Highlights include a tasty model of the Budapest…

