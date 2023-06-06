Overview

Szentendre ('St Andrew' in Hungarian) is the southern gateway to the Danube Bend but has none of the imperial history or drama of Visegrád or Esztergom. As an art colony turned lucrative tourist centre, Szentendre strikes many travellers as a little too 'cute', and it is rammed with visitors most of the year. Still, it's an easy train trip from the capital 19km away, and the town's dozens of art museums, galleries and churches are well worth the trip. Just try to avoid visiting on weekends in summer.