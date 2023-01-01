Ferenczy Károly Museum

The first museum you come across when walking up from the HÉV or bus station is this one, in the former home of the prolific Ferenczy family. Károly Ferenczy (1862–1917) is credited with introducing impressionism to Hungary, and many of his works are displayed in the Hungarian National Gallery, as well as here. His works aside, you'll also find expressionist paintings by his son Valér, sculpture by Beni, his other son, and tapestries and socialist-themed works by his daughter Noemi.