Margit Kovács Ceramic Collection

Descend Görög utca from the main square and turn right on to Vastagh György utca to reach this museum (in an 18th-century salt house) dedicated to the work of Szentendre’s most famous artist. Margit Kovács (1902–77) was a ceramicist who combined Hungarian folk, religious and modern themes to create Gothic-like figures. Some of her works are overly sentimental, but many others are very powerful, especially the later ones in which mortality is a central theme.