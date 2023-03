The highlight of Fő tér is the Blagoveštenska Church, built in 1752. The church, with fine baroque and rococo elements, hardly looks ‘Eastern’ from the outside, but once you are inside, the ornate iconostasis and elaborate 18th-century furnishings immediately give the game away. Szentendre had a large Serbian population between the 14th and 19th centuries, with refugees fleeing various regional conflicts.