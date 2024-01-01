Kmetty Museum

Szentendre

LoginSave

The Kmetty Museum, on the southwestern side of Fő tér, displays the work of the cubist János Kmetty (1889–1975), as well as sculptures by Jenő Kerényi.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Szechenyi Chain Bridge and Castle Hill.

    Castle Hill

    11.65 MILES

    Castle Hill is a kilometre-long limestone plateau towering 170m above the Danube. It contains some of Budapest’s most important medieval monuments and…

  • Hungary, Esztergom, Esztergom basilica at Danube river, built by Joszef Hild

    Esztergom Basilica

    18.25 MILES

    The largest church in Hungary sits on Castle Hill, and its 72m-high central dome can be seen for many kilometres around. The building of the present…

  • Hungary, Budapest, Dohany Street Synagogue

    Great Synagogue

    11.87 MILES

    Budapest's stunning Great Synagogue is the world's largest Jewish house of worship outside New York City. Built in 1859, the synagogue has both Romantic…

  • Old Soviet style statue in the Memento Park. Budapest, Hungary; Shutterstock ID 42465316; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Memento Park

    17.04 MILES

    Home to more than 40 statues, busts and plaques of Lenin, Marx, Béla Kun and others whose likenesses have ended up on trash heaps elsewhere, Memento Park,…

  • St. Stephens basilica in Budapest Hungary

    Basilica of St Stephen

    11.55 MILES

    Budapest’s neoclassical cathedral is the most sacred Catholic church in all of Hungary and contains its most revered relic: the mummified right hand of…

  • House of Terror Museum on Andrassy Street.

    House of Terror

    11.11 MILES

    The headquarters of the dreaded ÁVH secret police houses the disturbing House of Terror, focusing on the crimes and atrocities of Hungary's fascist and…

  • Parliament building, Lipotvaros.

    Parliament

    11.15 MILES

    The Eclectic-style Parliament, designed by Imre Steindl and completed in 1902, has 691 sumptuously decorated rooms. You’ll get to see several of these and…

  • Exterior of National Museum.

    Hungarian National Museum

    12.18 MILES

    The Hungarian National Museum houses the nation’s most important collection of historical relics in an impressive neoclassical building, purpose built in…

View more attractions

Nearby Szentendre attractions

1. Fő tér

0.01 MILES

Colourful Fő tér, the town’s main square, contains many buildings, monuments and churches from the 18th and 19th centuries, including the Memorial Cross…

2. Blagoveštenska Church

0.03 MILES

The highlight of Fő tér is the Blagoveštenska Church, built in 1752. The church, with fine baroque and rococo elements, hardly looks ‘Eastern’ from the…

3. Margit Kovács Ceramic Collection

0.04 MILES

Descend Görög utca from the main square and turn right on to Vastagh György utca to reach this museum (in an 18th-century salt house) dedicated to the…

4. Castle Hill

0.06 MILES

Castle Hill, reached via Váralja lépcső, the narrow steps between Fõ tér 8 and 9, was the site of a fortress in the Middle Ages. From here you get…

5. Church of St John the Baptist

0.06 MILES

This baroque church at Castle Hill is all that's left of the site of a fortress built in the Middle Ages. Note the frescoes painted by members of the…

6. Szamos Marzipan Museum

0.07 MILES

Attached to the cafe of the same name, this cute little museum shows off elaborate marzipan creations. Highlights include a tasty model of the Budapest…

7. Czóbel Museum

0.08 MILES

The Czóbel Museum contains the works of the impressionist Béla Czóbel (1883–1976), a friend of Pablo Picasso and student of Henri Matisse.

8. Szanto Memorial Home & Synagogue

0.09 MILES

The relics inside Europe's tiniest synagogue are a loving tribute to Szentendre's 250-strong Jewish community, devastated by the Holocaust.