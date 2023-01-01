Serbian Ecclesiastical Art Collection

This is a treasure trove of icons, vestments and other sacred objects in precious metals. A 14th-century glass painting of the crucifixion is the oldest item on display; a ‘cotton icon’ of the life of Christ from the 18th century is unusual. Look at the defaced portrait of Christ on the wall upstairs – the story goes that a drunken kuruc (anti-Habsburg) mercenary slashed it and, when told the next morning what he had done, drowned himself in the Danube.