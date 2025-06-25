In 2021, I dove headfirst into my budget-travel journey. At 19 years old, I decided to live in a hostel on O‘ahu for three months after initially intending to stay for a week. After just two days, my friend Layne and I fell in love not just with the island but also with the community of people we met. We were (luckily) able to convince one other woman from Québec to stay through the summer, and to this day, she’s one of our best friends.

Since then, I’ve stayed at 16 hostels across Europe, North America and Central America–with friends and solo– in everything from 30-person dorms to private suites that feel equivalent to a five-star hotel.

If you’re just starting your hostel journey, here are some tips for staying in hostels around the world.

What is a hostel?

Let’s start with the basics. A hostel is a budget-friendly accommodation that typically offers guests the option of staying in dorm rooms or private suites. Some offer private bathrooms, while others have only shared bathrooms (think gym locker rooms or university dorms).

Most hostel dorms have four, six or eight beds in each co-ed or female-only room. Rarely have I seen male-only rooms listed, but a few locations do offer them. Some hostels also offer private rooms, with costs and amenities that can compare to hotel rooms, though sometimes without the same degree of cleanliness you’d find in a hotel.

Aside from being drawn by lower rates, travelers often come to hostels for a sense of community. Whenever I travel alone, I always opt for a hostel over a hotel room, even if it's not the cheaper option, because it gives me the chance to meet and interact with new people.

Hostel ELF's communal kitchen space. Hostel ELF

What amenities do hostels offer?

Sharing meals with your fellow travelers is a great way to make connections. Some hostels provide free breakfast and coffee. Many also have snacks or drinks available for purchase. Almost all hostels have communal kitchen space, with pots, pans, utensils and shared refrigerator and pantry space. Be sure to label your food items, take only what's yours (unless someone offers to share) and clean up after yourself when you're done cooking.

Hostels generally provide sheets and some rent towels. (Though packing a lightweight, quick-drying towel is recommended.) Some hostels provide toiletries, such as soap or shampoo, but many do not.

You'll also find common rooms for socializing or working, and many have stereo systems or TVs with DVDs and streaming services. Wi-Fi is generally available, though service can vary depending on location.

And if you're driving, many hostels offer free parking.

Common area at Maya Papaya Hostel in Antigua, Guatemala. Maya Papaya Hostel

Where can I find the best hostels?

If you’re looking to stay in hostels, Hostelworld will quickly become your best friend. The site lets you easily search for hostels around the world, read reviews and book without having to open a dozen tabs. I try to stay away from hostels with less than an overall average traveler rating of eight, but always be sure to read the reviews before booking.

There is a hostel for every type of traveler. Some are listed as youth hostels, meaning they’re exclusively for people 18–30, but most don’t have age limits, and you might encounter people in their 40s, 50s or older. Others identify as party hostels, where alcohol is flowing every night–a reputation that you can learn about mostly from reading reviews. Other hostels cater to digital nomads or health enthusiasts who prefer 5am yoga over a 5am bedtime.

Note that some hostels have limits for how long you can stay at one time.

Left: Example of a private hostel bedroom. Right: A shared 12-bed dorm. Hostel ELF (2)

What type of room is right for me?

This question is situation-dependent, but when I’m traveling solo, I usually opt for a four- or six-bed female-only dorm. Those types of rooms are more expensive than co-ed rooms, but they give me better peace of mind for safety reasons. That being said, I have stayed in co-ed dorms when traveling by myself and felt perfectly fine.

When choosing a room, you should consider the price, how long you’re staying and how many people you’re traveling with. When I’m bunking somewhere for a couple of nights, I have no problem staying in a 20-person dorm. However, if you’ll be somewhere for longer than three nights, the constant in-and-out of your dormmates may become irritating. If you’re traveling with a group of friends, a larger dorm may not be a problem, as most of your roommates will be people you know.

Private rooms are an excellent option for those who are not bound by a budget but still want to make friends or go on hostel-run tours. After a long backpacking trip, I love to treat myself to a private room so I can decompress while also making friends to explore the area with.

Are hostels safe?

Staying in hostels requires a lot of trust: you essentially run on the honor system and hope that everyone else does, too. Luckily, I’ve never had any real safety scares, but I know others who have so it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

First things first, protect your valuables. The majority of hostels have lockers where guests can secure their backpacks and electronics. Most of the time, these don’t come with a lock, so you’ll either need to rent one from the front desk or bring your own. I typically carry a fingerprint lock, but any lock will do.

As far as your physical safety goes, keep your wits about you and stay observant. Enjoy your time making friends, but keep in mind that you just met them. Several times, I’ve gotten weird vibes from people, leading me to remove myself from a group. If you ever feel unsafe, you can go to the front desk and report a guest’s behavior or ask to change rooms. Whenever I travel, I also carry a personal safety alarm with me, either in my bag or on my keychain.

One of Maya Papaya Hostel's more luxurious private rooms. Maya Papaya Hostel

What is proper hostel etiquette?

Don’t turn dorm room lights on late at night when other people are sleeping; use your phone flashlight instead.

Pack your stuff the night before if you’re checking out early.

Keep all of your belongings near your dorm bed or in your locker.

Try not to eat food in the room, especially if it’s hot food.

What should I pack when staying at a hostel?

My biggest piece of packing advice: pack light. Try your best to steer clear of full-sized checked bags, but if you need to bring one, consider a backpack instead. I try to bring just a carry-on–sized bag, but that’s not always a viable option if you’re traveling for months at a time.

Pack versatile clothes that can be easily layered to make the most of your space. For years, I refused to give in to the packing cube trend, but I found they really help keep my clothing organized and make it easier to find what I need and pack before heading home.

My top 5 hostels

The Beach Waikiki Hostel, Honolulu

The Beach Waikiki Hostel in Honolulu will forever hold a special place in my heart because of the friends I made there and the months I spent living in the four-bed dorm. The hostel offers a range of organized tours around the island, as well as several shared dorm options and semi-private suites. When you first check in, you can join a WhatsApp group chat, making it easy to connect with other guests and plan activities.

Maya Papaya Hostel's outdoor bar area. Maya Papaya Hostel

Maya Papaya, Antigua, Guatemala

Maya Papaya in Antigua, Guatemala, has the luxurious amenities of a hotel at a lower-than-usual hostel rate. There are several rooms for digital nomads to work remotely and socialize. You’ll also find a bar area with comfortable seating, a makeshift gym, a pool table and hammocks. On certain nights, there are free salsa dancing classes and other social activities allowing guests to mingle.

Utopia Guesthouse, Santorini, Greece

Utopia Guesthouse in Santorini, Greece, feels more like a bed-and-breakfast than a hostel. The social scene isn’t amazing (although my friend and I did become friends with our roommate), but it's just steps away from the black sand of Perissa Beach. The hostel also collaborates with the beachfront restaurant, offering guests a discount on food orders.

Prague's Hostel ELF has the best social scene the writer has experienced in Europe. Hostel ELF

Hostel ELF, Prague, Czechia

Prague's Hostel ELF has the best social scene that I’ve experienced in a European hostel so far. Guests can choose from a variety of co-ed and female-only dorms, but keep in mind that you will need to use the shared bathrooms, which are all mixed gender. On our last night in Prague, we opted to hang out on the patio, drinking beers we had bought for cheap from the front desk and chatting with other guests.

Mountain Hostel in Gimmelwald, Switzerland. Andrii Shepeliev/Shutterstock

Mountain Hostel, Gimmelwald, Switzerland

Mountain Hostel in Gimmelwald, Switzerland, is easily the most stunning hostel I’ve ever stayed at. It's quite the journey to get there, though: I flew into Zurich, took a train to Interlaken and then changed trains to get to Lauterbrunnen. Once in the main town, I took a bus from Lauterbrunnen to Stechelberg Schilthornbahn and then rode the Stechelberg–Schilthorn gondola, where I got off at Gimmelwald. The hostel has a homey living room feel, making your fellow guests feel more like family than strangers. It’s important to note that in the dorm rooms, mattresses are arranged side by side, so there’s no separation between beds.