The Essential Packing and Prepping Checklist for Travelers

So, you’ve narrowed your travel list down and finally booked your next trip. With all the arrangements made, your bags are figuratively packed.

Now there’s only one thing standing between you and the world: actually packing. For many, it’s the most stressful part of trip preparations. But it doesn’t have to be.

Here are our tips for packing like a pro, and check out these links for tips on packing for specific destinations:

Country-specific advice:

Don't forget to check the expiration date on your passport. © Simon Marcus Taplin/Getty Images

Pre-Departure Checklist

Don’t leave home without getting the essentials in check. Here are some of the things that should be on your pre-departure checklist.

Your passport

Ok, you’ve probably thought of this one already, but check the expiration date. Some countries require at least six months’ validity. And if you have to renew, make sure you leave plenty of time, especially during peak vacation periods. Visa requirements can also change over time so don’t assume it’s the same arrangement as before if returning somewhere familiar. You can check if a visa is required at www.iatatravelcentre.com

Pre-book and save

Often booking in advance can save you money —and that includes booking things like parking before getting to the airport. Even if you do so on the morning of your trip you may save. The same is true for ordering currency in advance. If picking up pre-booked currency, take the card you booked with and take note if you have to go to a particular pickup point to get your cash.

Safety

Read up on your destination for up-to-the-minute issues that might affect your plans. The US Bureau of Consular Affairs (travel.state.gov); Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (smarttraveller.gov.au); and the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (fco.gov.uk) are the best places to start.

Get insured

Travel insurance is an important part of your packing routine. Provisions for trip interruption, baggage delay or trip cancellation can help protect your travel investment should your trip get disrupted.

A major part of travel insurance is health insurance. Don't assume your coverage in your home country will apply when you are traveling abroad. As for cost, expect it to increase as you approach retirement age. For the policy to be effective, every pre-existing condition must be declared, otherwise your policy could be worthless and you could end up with a very large bill. Also check that any activity you’re planning on undertaking will be included in the price.

Medical Matters

Start with a checkup at your doctor’s and dentist – it’s far easier to deal with any potential issues before you hit the road. Try to go as far in advance as you can in case you need to take full courses of immunizations before you travel. You can usually get any necessary vaccinations at your local health clinic, though specialist travel health clinics can also be found in major cities around the world.

Discount and membership cards

If you’re eligible, obtaining an International Student Identity Card (ISIC) or International Youth Travel Card (IYTC) before you go will save you money all over the place – see www.isic.org for details of both. Travelers of any age will benefit from Hostelling International membership (www.hihostels.com). Senior travelers also qualify for travel discounts with some airlines and for ground transport in many countries. Sometimes flashing an ID is enough, sometimes you need to use a local scheme.

The less you can carry with you, the easier your travels will be © Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm / Getty Images

Five tips for packing light

Doug Dyment, author of OneBag.com, gives his advice for reducing baggage bulge:

There’s only one real ‘secret’ to traveling light: a proper personal packing list. It’s a contract you make with yourself, a personal pledge that you will never pack anything that isn’t on your list. And for most people, such a list needn’t include more items than will fit in a single, carry-on bag and is able to accommodate destinations ranging from India to Inuvik. Learn about luggage. Most bags on the market are designed to sell easily, rather than facilitate lightweight travel. So learn about design (shapes, configurations) and construction (fabrics, zippers). You may even discover that the primary function of a wheeled bag is to support itself, not efficiently transport anyone’s belongings! Avoid liquids; they are the bane of the light traveler. Liquids (and gels) are heavy, bulky, prone to leakage (particularly on planes), and suspicious to security. Did I mention heavy? Plan to do some laundry. This needn’t be onerous: done properly, and regularly, it should be more like brushing your teeth. With the right gear (travel clothesline, powder detergent, universal sink stopper), three pairs of underwear will take you anywhere. Coordinate your colors. An excellent way to derive maximum use from a modest amount of clothing is to ensure that every item goes with every other one.

No matter where you go, you don't want to spend your holiday money buying something you meant to pack © bymuratdeniz / Getty images

Backpacker’s packing list

Ensure nothing gets left behind with our handy checklist

Essentials

Passport

Boarding Passes

Foreign cash

Credit/ATM cards

Maps/directions/itinerary

Guidebook material

First aid kit

Travel insurance documents

Repeat and travel medication

Folder for all documents

Large backpack

Small combination lock

Electronics

Camera and charger

Mobile phone and charger

Tablet and charger

Headphones

Plug adapters (see below)

Headtorch and batteries

Waterproof pocket camera

Back-up hard drive

Clothes

Light jacket

Waterproof coat

Light jumpers

Thin hoodie

Casual shirts

Vest tops

T-shirts

Loose trousers

Leggings

Shorts

Skirts

Dresses

Sandals

Flip-flops

Trainers/comfortable shoes

Belt

Thin socks

Underwear

Sleepwear

Sun hat/cap

Swimsuit

Sarong/shawl

Hidden zipper belt

Cosmetics

Sunscreen and aftersun lotion

Body lotion/moisturizer

Insect repellent

Deodorant

Perfume

SPF lip balm

Razor and shaving cream

Shampoo and conditioner

Soap/body wash

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Make-up and remover

Hairbrush/comb

Hair products

Disposable wipes

Sanitary products

Nile file/clippers

Tweezers

Bug spray

Laundry kit: travel detergent, braided clothesline, sink-stopper

Hand sanitizer

Dental floss

Small tubes for liquids

Tissues

Miscelleneous

Painkillers

Glasses

Contact lenses and solution

Travel journal and pen

Books

Sunglasses

Waterproof watch

Beach towel/quick-dry towel

Waterproof bag

Water purifying bottle

Sleep sack

Earplugs

Refillable bottles

Travel neck pillow

Playing cards

Pocket sewing kit

Sleeping bag

Portable stove

Cutlery

Bowl/cup

International Plug Sockets

Here's a run-down of some of the world's plug sockets and fittings. Along with a converter, you can also get individual plugs. For instance, instead of using a converter to charge your iPhone, buy the country-specific plug (often available through sites like Amazon or a store in country) and just rotate it out.

Destination Plug type Compatible

with others Destination Plug type Compatible

with others US A,B A South Africa M – Canada A,B A China I – Thailand O – Singapore G – Australia I – Malaysia G – New Zealand I – Japan A,B A UK and Ireland G – Brazil N C Europe* C,E,F C,E,F India D C,D

*-Except: Switzerland and Liechtenstein (type J, compatible with C); Denmark (type K, compatible with C); Italy (type L, compatible with C if socket is 10A)

This information is reprinted from Lonely Planet’s Best Ever Travel Tips