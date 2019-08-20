The Essential Packing and Prepping Checklist for Travelers

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Plane tickets, check. Lodging reservations, check. After your major arrangements have been made, there’s only one thing standing between you and the world: packing.

For some, planning their wardrobe and necessities and squeezing them into a single bag – or a few – is one of the more confounding parts of trip preparations. But it doesn’t have to be.

First, consider your destination and the type of traveler you are. If you are headed out for a specific occasion, like a backpacking trip or a music festival, you'll have different needs than a city break in Paris or a jaunt through Ireland, Spain or Italy.

Then pull up this checklist to tick off everything you need to consider before it is time to stow those bags away.

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Predeparture Checklist

Travelers at Oslo Gardermoen Airport, Norway. Cloudy Design/Shutterstock

Don’t leave home without getting the essentials in check. Here are some of the things that should be on your predeparture checklist.

Check Your Passport

You probably thought of this one already, but have you checked the expiration date? Some countries require passports to be valid at least 6 months from the date of arrival. If you have to renew, make sure you leave plenty of time, especially during peak vacation periods.

See if You Need a Visa or Travel Authorization

Entry requirements are subject to change, so don’t assume the conditions are the same as your last trip if returning somewhere familiar. You can check if a visa is required at IATA Travel Centre. You may need to apply in advance for an ESTA to enter the USA, an ETA to enter the UK, or follow the EU's Entry/Exit System and ETIAS.

Prebook to Save Money

Booking in advance can often save you money – and that includes things like airport parking. Even if you do it on the morning of your trip, you may still save. While at many destinations you can rely on ATMs or card payments, there are some where it's better – and more cost-effective – to order currency in advance.

Follow Safety Issues

Follow the news in your destination for up-to-the-minute issues that might affect your plans. National agencies like the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office are the best places to start.

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Get Insured

Travel insurance is an important part of your pretrip routine. Provisions for trip interruption, baggage delay or trip cancellation can help protect your travel investment if your trip is disrupted.

A major part of travel insurance is health insurance. Don't assume that your coverage in your home country will apply when you are traveling abroad. As for cost, expect it to increase as you approach retirement age. For the policy to be effective, every preexisting condition must be declared, otherwise your policy could be worthless and you could end up with a very large bill. Also check that any activity you’re planning on undertaking will be included in the price.

Preempt Medical Matters

Start with a checkup by your doctor and dentist – it’s far easier to deal with potential issues before you hit the road. Try to go as far in advance as you can, in case you need to take full courses of immunizations before you travel. You can usually get necessary vaccinations at a local health clinic, though specialist travel health clinics can also be found in major cities around the world.

Get Discount and Membership Cards

If you’re eligible, obtaining an International Student Identity Card or International Youth Travel Card before you go will save you money all over the place. Travelers of any age will benefit from Hostelling International membership. Older travelers qualify for discounts with some airlines and with ground transportation in many countries. Sometimes flashing an ID is enough; sometimes you need to use the local method.

Going on a longer trip? Here are our expert tips on how to pack for 2 weeks with just 1 bag

5 tips for packing light

Packing a carry-on bag. miniseries/Getty Images

Doug Dyment, author of OneBag.com, gives his advice for reducing baggage bulge.

There’s only one real secret to traveling light: a proper personal packing list. It’s a contract you make with yourself, a pledge that you will never pack anything that isn’t on your list. For most people, such a list needn’t include more items than will fit in a single carry-on bag and accommodates multiple destinations, ranging from India to Inuvik. Learn about luggage. Most bags on the market are designed to sell easily, rather than facilitate lightweight travel. Study up on design (shapes, configurations) and construction (fabrics, zippers). You may even discover that the primary function of a wheeled bag is to support itself, not efficiently transport your belongings. Avoid liquids and gels; they are the bane of the light traveler. They are heavy, bulky, prone to leakage (particularly on planes) and can cause delays at security. Did I mention heavy? Plan to do some laundry. This needn’t be onerous: done properly, and regularly, it should be more like brushing your teeth. With the right gear (travel clothesline, powder detergent, universal sink stopper), three pairs of underwear will take you anywhere. Coordinate your colors. An excellent way to derive maximum use from a modest amount of clothing is to ensure that every item goes with every other one.

Determined to pack light? Here are more tips on how to do just that

The Essential Packing Checklist

Luggage being loaded onto a plane at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, USA. Framalicious/Shutterstock

Ensure that nothing gets left behind with our handy checklist.

Essentials

Passport

Boarding passes, either printed or saved on your phone

Foreign cash and/or credit and debit cards

Maps, directions and itinerary (digital or hard copy)

Travel insurance documents (digital or hard copy)

Prescription and over-the-counter medications

Guidebook

Basic first aid items including painkillers

Electronics

Cell phone

A USB-C charger with cables

An eSIM or roaming plan

Headphones (download music, podcasts, audiobooks etc in advance)

A power bank (check airline rules for carry-on)

Plug adapters (more on this below)

Item trackers such as AirTags

Other tech, such as a camera or tablet and their relevant chargers

Clothes

Tailor this list to fit with the type of destination you're visiting, what you plan to do, and how long you will be away:

An outer layer – maybe a light jacket or waterproof coat

Hoodie/sweater

Casual T-shirts/shirts/tops

Comfortable pants/leggings

Shorts/skirts

Dresses

Sandals/flip-flops

Comfortable walking shoes

Socks

Underwear

Sleepwear

Sun hat or cap

Swimsuit

Sarong or shawl

A smart outfit and shoes for an event/night out

Cosmetics

Sunscreen and after-sun lotion

Body lotion or moisturizer

Insect repellent

Deodorant

Perfume/aftershave

SPF lip balm

Razor and shaving cream

Shampoo and conditioner

Soap or body wash

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Dental floss

Makeup and remover

Hairbrush/comb

Hair products

Disposable wipes

Sanitary products

Nail file and clippers

Tweezers

Hand sanitizer

Tissues

Miscellaneous

Sunglasses

Glasses and/or contact lenses and solution

Books or e-reader

Earplugs

Beach towel or quick-dry towel

Travel neck pillow

Other Things to Consider

Depending on the type of trip you're on, you may need some additional equipment:

Laundry kit: travel detergent, braided clothesline, sink stopper

Money belt

Flashlight and batteries

Small combination lock

Playing cards

Pocket sewing kit

Sleeping bag

Portable stove

Cutlery

Bowl and cup

Travel journal and pen

Waterproof bag

Water-purifying bottle

Sleep sack

International Plug Sockets

Here's a rundown of some of the world's plug sockets and fittings. Along with a converter, you can also get individual plugs. For instance, instead of using a converter to charge your iPhone, buy the country-specific plug. These are available through online retailers or in a store at your destination. You might also check with your device manufacturer.

Here's a breakdown of countries and plug types.

Australia: I

Brazil: M

Canada: A, B

China: I

Europe: C, E, F (except Switzerland and Liechtenstein, type J, which is compatible with C; Denmark, type K, which is compatible with C; Italy, type L, which is compatible with C if the socket is 10A)

Ireland: G

India: D

Japan: A, B

Malaysia: G

New Zealand: I

Singapore: G

South Africa: M

Thailand: O

UK: G

United States: A, B

This information is repurposed from Lonely Planet’s Best Ever Travel Tips, and was last reviewed in September 2026.