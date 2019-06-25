Deciding what to wear in Ireland can be a minefield. With a changeable climate and a consistently unreliable weather forecast, keeping within your baggage weight limit can be a real challenge.

Ireland doesn’t suffer from most extreme weather events, but with its unpredictability comes a dilemma when wondering how to pack light. This summer, for instance, has been unseasonably cold and grey. Like much of northern Europe this year, we haven't really had a summer at all, and our summer clothes remain tucked away at the back of our closets...for now (we live in hope).

You can rely on a spot of rain during your visit, possibly even in bucketfuls. May, June and September usually have more sunshine, while February is the coldest month, but tracking the weather forecast doesn’t always help as it can change so quickly on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean.

Choosing smart, versatile layers will make your visit that much easier. Whether you’re bringing carry-on luggage or checking a bag, this Ireland packing list will help you out.

All the essentials for your carry-on bag for a trip to Ireland © left: Artur Debat / Getty, right: New Africa / Shutterstock

Essential items for your carry-on luggage on your trip to Ireland

Windproof rain jacket – light for summer, warmer for winter. Dark colors will blend in more with the local style than bright ones.

Jeans or similarly versatile pants.

Two light layers like t-shirts or camisoles.

One warmer top like a cardigan or long-sleeved top.

One warm but fashionable sweater (woolen is a good choice because it's breathable but will keep you warm too).

Comfy shoes – decent trainers (we call them "runners" in Ireland) for spring and summer, waterproof flat boots for autumn and winter (or if you plan to do any sort of hiking at any time of year).

Scarf or shawl.

Hats and gloves for winter, loose longer shorts, cropped pants or a casual skirt for high summer.

Small backpack to carry around all those layers if you need to. A more fashionable one in leather will be more versatile to use at night.

Checking in a bigger bag? What to bring on a longer trip to Ireland

Another jacket – leather or denim will work well for any occasion and look much better on a night out than a rain jacket

A dressier pair of pants for nighttime

Smart shoes – low heels or loafers for women, leather shoes for men

Leggings or quick dry pants for outdoor activities

Bathing suit – with plenty of coastline and most hotels boasting pools, you won’t want to miss out

Extra layers for some outfit changes

What not to pack for Ireland

An umbrella. It may be raining a lot of the time, but it’s windy too, meaning it can break, or you get the notorious ‘sideways rain’ which no umbrella can save you from. Save your space for something more useful, like your rain jacket or poncho.

In Ireland, layers are your best friend and you'll generally always need a jacket. L-R: © Edward Berthelot / Getty Images, © Edward Berthelot / Getty Images, WWD / Getty Images, © Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Fashion in Ireland

Day-to-day, most people dress in smart-casual, think something fairly comfortable with a bit of European polish. You’ll be fine wearing a fitted pair of trusty jeans most of the time, pairing with a comfortable top during the day and swapping out for a blouse or shirt at night.

In Dublin, there is a huge range of style when but it leans more towards the casual yet edgy and expressive (think Berlin, Copenhagen or London) while in more rural areas, it’s not uncommon for women to be extremely glamorous in heels and cocktail dresses on a ‘big night out’, no matter the weather. Similarly, men are more inclined to wear button-down shirts on a night out in rural areas, while in cities you’ll see more experimentation and variety. However, it does depend on where you go; an upmarket restaurant or cocktail bar will naturally be more dressed, but if you're just having a few pints listening to traditional music, a cozy jumper and jeans are perfect. But if you're short on space in your bag, anything minimal and pared down that can be dressed up with accessories (scarf, jewelry etc.) will see you through any occasion.

Ultimately, fashion in Ireland is very relaxed so if in doubt, just wear whatever you feel most comfortable in.