Welcome to Copenhagen
Copenhagen is the epitome of Scandi cool. Modernist lamps light New Nordic tables, bridges buzz with cycling commuters and eye-candy locals dive into pristine waterways.
Culinary Prowess
In little over a decade, Copenhagen has gone from dining dowager to culinary powerhouse. The Danish capital claims no less than 15 Michelin-starred restaurants, more than any other Scandinavian capital. In recent years, sous chefs from numerous high-profile kitchens have spread their own wings, opening a string of thrilling new eateries where culinary prowess comes with a more approachable price tag. Across the city, a wave of eateries are plating pure, organic produce from their own greenhouses, gardens and farms. Among them is the long-awaited reincarnation of New Nordic maverick Noma. Come curious, come hungry.
Danish Design
Only here does the morning rush of cyclists look more like a runway show on wheels. Forget Milan; when it comes to style, it's hard to beat Copenhagen's denizens. Few people have such a knack for effortless cool, driven by a reverence for simplicity, detail and understated beauty. These tenets drive everything from Copenhagen's painfully hip streetwear labels, its world-famous furniture and lighting, to its grassroots ceramics and glassware. Together they have created a city of endless visual pleasure; a place where even the most mundane activities are laced with a sense of quiet wonder and delight.
Enviable Liveability
When cities seek enlightenment, they commonly look to Copenhagen. The hometown of architect Jan Gehl – one of the world's leading authorities on sustainable urban planning – the Danish capital regularly tops world liveability lists. After all, this is one of the globe's greenest, cleanest, most sustainable urban centres, a place where cycling is serious transport, where buses and the metro run frequently and around the clock, and where the harbour is squeaky clean enough for a bracing dip. Leaving the sprawl to cities like Melbourne and LA, Copenhagen wisely keeps things compact and accessible, making it a super-easy place to explore.
Cultural Riches
From Viking treasures in a former prince's palace to iconic Danish chairs in a one-time baroque hospital, Copenhagen's cultural offerings are rich and eclectic. Snoop around royal palaces crammed with blue-blood jewels and art, muse on the world's largest collection of Danish Golden Age paintings, or get up close and personal with the finest booty of ancient Egyptian sculpture in northern Europe. And did we mention Scandinavia's largest collection of Islamic art, tucked away in a collector's neoclassical mansion? The weather may be a little unpredictable, but with so many indoor marvels, who's complaining?
Copenhagen activities
Copenhagen Card
Choose between a 24-, 48-, 72- or 120-hour Copenhagen Card when you book, and then collect your card and free Copenhagen map at Copenhagen Airport or a central redemption point in the city.Valid for the set number of hours from the time you first use it, your card helps you get the best from your time in Denmark’s lovely capital, with included public transport and free admission to 73 top Copenhagen attractions. Additional, valuable discounts on exciting activities, tours and other transport, plus money-off deals at museums, shops and restaurants are also included.You can use your card to travel quickly and easily between the sights, enjoying free, unlimited transport on the Copenhagen region's Metro, buses and trains, including journeys to and from Copenhagen Airport. Plus, show your card to get free entry to the Tivoli Gardens, the city’s legendary amusement park, with its white-knuckle rides, wooden coaster, carousels, parades and beautiful gardens.In addition, perhaps use your card to enjoy complimentary admission to Den Blå Planet, Copenhagen’s spectacular aquarium; take a hop-on, hop-off bus sightseeing tour; and admire the city from the water on a relaxing canal cruise. What's more, your card entitles you to free entry to historical highlights such as the fascinating Amalienborgmuseet (Amalienborg Museum) with its recreated royal palace interiors, and the grand Rosenborg Slot (Rosenborg Palace), built by King Christian IV in the 17th century.See the Itinerary below for a full list of attractions and discounts included on the card.
Castles Tour from Copenhagen: North Zealand and Hamlet Castle
Leave Copenhagen behind as you head north through magnificent Danish countryside and coastline towards Elsinore and Kronborg Castle. Chosen as the setting for Shakespeare's Hamlet, this magnificent renaissance castle is on the UNESCO world heritage list.After lunch (own expense), your tour continues towards Fredensborg, where the Queen's summer residence of Fredensborg Palace is attractively located in the middle of a lovely park, bordering the idyllic Esrum Lake.The next highlight on your tour is Frederiksborg Castle, built by King Christian IV in 1601 - 1625. This pearl of history, built in magnificent Renaissance style with a touch of baroque, is now a national historical museum, containing treasures of painting, tapestry, porcelain, silver and furniture.
Copenhagen Food Tour
After meeting your guide near Frederiksborggade in central Copenhagen, stroll around the city to learn about Danish cuisine and its gastronomic heritage. Throughout the past few decades, Denmark gained quite a conservative reputation when it came to food. However, its cuisine is experiencing a food revolution and many Copenhagen restaurants are replacing the heavy dishes of bygone decades with meals cooked from seasonal, local ingredients that sing with clean and pared-down flavors.The best place to sample the new Nordic cuisine is, of course, in Copenhagen, so let your guide introduce you to the locals’ favorite eateries. The city’s burgeoning food scene is constantly evolving, so restaurants and delicatessens may be swapped on the day of your tour. Places mentioned are just intended to give you an idea of where you may visit.Start with a stroll to Torvehallerne covered market halls to see Arla Unika, Copenhagen’s flagship cheese shop. Sample artisan cheese, developed in collaboration with the city’s Michelin-starred chefs, and admire the pungent wares on offer before strolling to Bornholm Shop to try liquorice, caramels and preserves. Wander through Copenhagen Botanical Gardens and stop for a sample of of Danish apple wine while relaxing in the beautiful green surroundings. Then, take a break in Aamanns café – a hotspot for locals enjoying hearty open sandwiches called smørrebrød made from sourdough rye bread and predominantly organic and free range produce. Continue to a nearby restaurant called Nørrebro Bryghus to sample three different types of home-brewed beer, and then soak up the alcohol with an organic hotdog sample from Copenhagen’s Ecological Hotdog Stand.Finish your tour at Summerbird Chocolate. Producing Copenhagen’s most luxurious chocolate and candy, the shop is also popular for its (highly addictive) flødeboller – chocolate-coated marshmallows.Having eaten your way around Copenhagen, return to the start point where your tour finishes.
Grand Day Trip around Copenhagen
The tour includes a full visit to these four sites: PLEASE NOTE exception for Roskilde Cathedral in the winter months.Kronborg CastleThe impressive fortification that has guarded the entrance to the Baltic Sea for six centuries and is the setting for Shakespeare’s play ‘Hamlet’. UNESCO World Heritage Site.Frederiksborg PalaceThe largest and most beautiful Renaissance castle in Scandinavia.Roskilde CathedralNo other place in the world has as many kings and queens buried in the same place. UNESCO World Heritage Site PLEASE NOTE that between November and March the tour does not include a visit the Cathedral's interior but rather a walk around the impressive structure and an introduction to the Cathedral's place in history.The Viking Ship MuseumModern rebuilt models and excavated original ships from the time when the Vikings conquered much of Western Europe and ruled the North Atlantic. Driving betweens the sites, you get to see the Danish country side and landscapes. We drive through farming land and forests. Hotel pickup and dropoff is available for hotels in the inner city of Copenhagen. Pick up will be before the tour starting time in the morning. You must contact us to arrange it. If we do not hear from you, we expect you to show up at the starting point of the tour on H.C. Andersens Boulevard.
Copenhagen Hop-On Hop-Off Tour by Bus and Boat
With world-class museums, restaurants and attractions, the city of Copenhagen is awash with sights and things to do. Get around town the easy way, by hop-on hop-off bus or boat, and see as much as you want — from the edgy canal district of Christianshavn to the bustling shops of Strøget. Use your ticket on four different lines to explore and see the sights over a 48-hour period. Three lines are operated by open-top double-decker bus, and one line operated by boat. Hop on and off wherever and whenever you like, or maybe stay on board for a full loop to get your bearings in the city. Entrance fees to all attractions are at your own pace. Take the Mermaid Tour to see standout sights such as the Little Mermaid statue, based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale, or Amalienborg Palace. If you want to see the Black Diamond, ride through town on the Christiana Tour. Or perhaps take the Carlsberg Tour to visit the top Copenhagen attractions such as Visit Carlsberg or Frederiksberg Garden. The Boat Tour allows you to see a mix of the top sights from the water. Many of the stops are near each other, making it easy to swap between lines. BUS ToursMermaid Tour - duration approx. 1 hr 30 min Ved Stranden / Strøget Nyhavn Amalienborg Palace Gerfion Fountain The Little Mermaid Langelinie (only operates May 5 - September 31) Rosenborg Castle / SMK Gammel Torv City Hall Square / National Museum of Denmark Tivoli /Radisson Royal Hotel Fisketorvet – Copenhagen Mall / Tivoli Hotel Kalvebod Waves / Marriott Hotel The Black Diamond Christiania Tour - duration approx. 55 min. Ved Stranden / Strøget Christianshavn Christiania Freetown The Opera Street Food / Reffen Islands Brygge / Casino Copenhagen Tivoli / Radisson Royal Hotel Carlsberg Tour - duration approx. 30 min Tivoli / Radisson Royal Hotel Planetarium Frederiksberg Garden Copenhagen Zoo Visit Carlsberg Vesterbro Square Tivoli / Radisson Royal Hotel Boat Tour Ved Stranden /Strøget Nyhavn Street Food / Reffen The Little Mermaid Ofelia Plads / Amalienborg Palace Christianshavn DAC/BLOX / The Black Diamond
Copenhagen Canal Cruise
Hop aboard your sightseeing cruise boat in Nyhavn or Ved Strand in central Copenhagen. Take a seat in the boat’s lower saloon or stroll around the deck, admiring the city sights as you cruise. Canals zigzag through Copenhagen, and the city’s top waterfront sights appear around every twist and turn. Watch out for attractions like the Little Mermaid, an iconic Edvard Eriksen statue, carved to look like a character from a Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale. Learn the history of Copenhagen as your onboard guide points out key sights. Hear about Amalienborg Castle – seat of the Danish royal family since the 18th century – while admiring the site’s elegant façade, and gaze at Copenhagen Opera House, a futuristic-looking building that juts out onto the waterfront. Glide through Christianshavn canal quarter and hear trivia about King Christian IV, who established the neighborhood in the early 17th century. The area is home to several of the city’s quirky sights such as the Church of Our Saviour (Vor Frelsers Kirke) with its elaborate spire. Pass the Old Stock Exchange near the island of Slotsholmen, and then return back to the start point – hopping off your boat at either Nyhavn or Ved Strand.