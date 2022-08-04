With its hip reputation, cosmopolitan cafe culture and rich history, Copenhagen attracts travelers all year round. Summer sees more sightseers than winter, but there's really no bad time to visit this effortlessly cool capital.

In November and December, Danes go all out for Christmas, making this a magical time to visit Copenhagen. Over the warmer summer months, Copenhageners take advantage of the long days for outdoor drinking and dining and dips in the ocean that surrounds the city.

Whatever the season, Copenhagen's interesting museums, edgy cafes and restaurants and centuries worth of historic sights mean you'll never be short of things to see and do. Here are the top times to come.

June to August is the time for busy days and bright Scandinavian nights

The Danish weather is less extreme than in some Nordic nations, with mild summers and moderate winters, but because of the country’s northerly location, the number of daylight hours can vary widely. Copenhagen’s high season runs through the summer months from May to August, when the days seem never-ending, and the sun sets as late as 10pm.

This magical season attracts visitors who want to experience activity-filled days and bright Scandinavian nights. Sankthansaften on 23 June is the Danish midsummer celebration, with events at locations such as Frederiksberg Have and Amager Beach Park. July is the warmest month in Copenhagen, and a rewarding time to visit the city's parks and beaches.

June is the month to rock out at musical events such as Copenhell and Distortion, and embrace cool Nordic design at Three Days of Design. The focus shifts to jazz in July for the Copenhagen Jazz Festival, and there are plenty of other local music events. August is busy, with Pride Week, Copenhagen Fashion Week, the Copenhagen Opera Festival, the Chart art fair and sporty events such as the PostNord Denmark Tour and Copenhagen Iron Man.

The spring and fall see crowds thin at Copenhagen's top sights. Xsandra/Getty Images

Spring and fall are times to enjoy Copenhagen with smaller crowds

The shoulder seasons in Copenhagen are in the spring (April to May) and fall (September to November) but the weather can vary widely. You might get lucky and experience summer-like weather in September or May, or you might be unlucky and see mainly gray and rainy weather.

However, there are fewer tourists around than in summer, and prices are a little lower. In general, the shoulder seasons are perfect for a city trip if you’re happy spending some time indoors, exploring museums and historic attractions or shopping in Copenhagen’s cool design stores.

In April, Copenhagen comes alive with spring cherry blossom and flea markets, and the historic Tivoli Gardens amusement park opens for the season. Første Maj – Copenhagen’s historic labor day celebration – brings crowds to Fælledparken on 1 May, with rides, food trucks, partying and political talks. May also sees the Copenhagen Marathon and Royal Run race, attended by members of the Danish royal family.

Autumn sees shorter queues for rides at the nostalgic Tivoli Gardens amusement park. George Sandu/Shutterstock

After the busy summer, temperatures dip in September, and fall colors usher in a calmer time to visit. Rain is a regular occurrence this time of year, but as the Danes say, “There is no wrong weather, only wrong clothing.”

History and culture are on show at September's GoldenDays festival, while October sees a flurry of concerts and stage shows for Copenhagen Culture Night and spirited Halloween celebrations at Tivoli Gardens. By November, winter is officially underway and people start to look forward to Christmas; colorful decorations go up and winter ice skating rinks open.

Christmas decorations brighten up the streets of Copenhagen in winter. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

December brings Christmas markets and winter cheer

If you’re looking for the most magical time to visit Copenhagen, the Danes go all-out for Christmas. The streets and squares are bedazzled with string lights and Christmas decorations from mid-November, Christmas markets take place throughout the city and Tivoli Gardens opens each year as a magical winter wonderland and Christmas elf city.

Visit the Christmas market at Christiania for cute homemade gifts for kids’ stockings, or sip a glass of glögg at the festive markets at Højbro Plads or Nyhavn. If you dare, take a dip in the ocean, Viking-style, at one of the city's frosty beaches.

Winter is the season to get cozy with friends in Copenhagen. AleksandarNakic/ Getty Images

January to March brings low prices and a cozy vibe

During the winter months, visitors get to see a different, more local and more authentic side to Copenhagen, as tourists take up less space, allowing local culture to come to the forefront. Visitors can also save money on accommodations – winter is the cheapest time to visit Copenhagen and there are plenty of indoor activities to enjoy, from museums to shopping, fine restaurants and cool cafes.

Temperatures hover around freezing and the sun can set as early as 3:30pm, meaning dark mornings and afternoons. Locals get through the winter months with big doses of hygge – the tradition of embracing coziness, comfort and contentment. Follow their lead and cuddle up inside cute cafes with hot mugs of coffee, go shopping in stylish designer stores and take advantage of seasonal sales, or go ice skating at one of the city’s many ice skating rinks.

While it's a quieter time for tourism, festivals and events dot the calendar, including Winter Jazz, the Copenhagen Light Festival, the CPH: DOX film festival and Copenhagen Dining Week. If you're deterred by the cold, the weather begins to warm by mid-March; sidewalk cafes start to fill up and temperatures reach acceptable levels for sitting out.