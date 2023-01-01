This is Copenhagen’s most romantic park, with lakes, woodlands and lovely picnic lawns. Guarding the main entrance is 19th-century royal Frederik VI, who would thrill his loyal subjects by taking boat rides along Frederiksberg Have's canals. The park's imposing baroque palace, Frederiksborg Slot, was the royal family's summer residence until the mid-19th century. These days it houses the Royal Danish Military Academy. The Chinese Pavilion is another regal relic, built in 1799 as a royal tea house.

Frederiksberg Have's most unusual attraction is its suttetræet (sucky tree), located north of the Chinese Pavilion. The 250-year-old tree is hard to miss, its branches hung with hundreds of colourful ribbons tied to baby pacifiers. According to Danish tradition, when a toddler turns three it is time to give up their pacifier. To make the separation easier, parents and children entrust the pacifier to their local suttetræet, along with a note on behalf of the toddler asking the tree to take good care of it.