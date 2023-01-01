Shooting Range Wall

In a cul-de-sac off Istedgade is this imposing red-brick wall, its gate leading to the delightful Skydebanehaven (Shooting Range Gardens). While it might look medieval, the wall dates back to 1887. At the time, this was the site of the Royal Copenhagen Shooting Society and the wall was built to protect locals from stray bullets. The club's target was parrot shaped, leading to the popular Danish saying 'You've shot the parrot there', used to refer to someone's good fortune.

Today, the playground pays tribute to this past with a parrot-shaped slide.